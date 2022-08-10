Oscar Isaac Would Return to Star Wars Under These Conditions

Oscar Isaac has enjoyed quite the resurgence in 2022 thanks to his trio of thrilling roles in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight on Disney+. But on top of that, he's already built up a history with Disney in a different fan-favorite universe, having played the role of Poe Dameron in all three movies of Star Wars' sequel trilogy from 2015 to 2019.

In the galaxy far, far away, Isaac was last seen in 2019's Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, helping the Resistance defeat the revived Emperor Palpatine as he teamed up with Rey and Finn. With the franchise having moved more towards Disney+ storytelling with shows like The Mandalorian, the Skywalker Saga has been left in the rearview mirror, although that story could still come back into play at some point.

In past interviews, Isaac has discussed the idea of returning to his role, although it would partly be contingent on John Boyega and Daisy Ridley returning as Finn and Rey as well. Now, he's revisited that topic as he looks at what it would truly take to bring him back to this expansive universe.

Oscar Isaac on Potential Star Wars Comeback

In an interview on Sirius XM, Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac spoke about possibly returning to the Star Wars universe as Poe Dameron in the future and what it would take for him to come back.

Isaac admitted to host Jess Cagle that he wasn't leaning one way or another with that decision, but if he was approached with a "great story with a great director" then he may be interested. He also discussed how challenging it is with regard to having time to do projects like that, but he's "open to it" if anything comes up:

Cagle: “And with everything happening with Star Wars, for example… I’m sure there are discussions, whether you’re part of them or not… Do you sometimes think, ’Oh, I’ll probably get to go back to Poe Dameron at some point, or do you think… ‘I’ve done that. I’m not that interested in doing it.’ You know, the option is probably always there.” Isaac: “Hmm. I don’t know. No, I don’t know. I mean, I’m open to anything, you never know. But yeah, there’s no… I have no real feeling one way or the other, you know? I’m open to any kind of good story, any good thing to do. And time. Time’s the one thing that becomes much more challenging as you get older, with kids and all that. It’s like, where do these things fit in? Start really realizing that there’s not enough time for all of it. But if there was a great story and a great director and Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and was like, ’Hey, we’ve got this idea, you know, I’m so, so open to it.”AND secondary focus on…

When asked what fans ask him about the most, Isaac recalled how kids in Denmark would ask him about Star Wars regularly during his stay there:

Cagle: “Oscar, when you are around the world, like you’re in Denmark right now… what do people ask you the most about? Because you’ve been part of these enormous global franchises. Is it Star Wars or is it…” Isaac: “So I’m up in here in… this little village up here and they had this very small music festival down here. And it was shockingly very young kids that were there. I was like, ‘Whoa.’ But no, it was like teenagers and stuff and it was like a couple times people would just be like, ‘Star Wars. Star Wars!’ They would just yell Star Wars at me.”

According to Isaac, fans overseas are quite passionate about the big tentpole projects that he's in, which include both Star Wars and Moon Knight:

Cagle: “That’s nice. What do you say to them?” Isaac: “It felt great. it felt really great. So yeah, that happened up here. I think Star Wars generally. Moon Knight, a bit more. You know, those are like the big ones. Those are the bigger tent projects, so those are the ones.”

Isaac Open to Star Wars Reunion

Considering how deep Disney is diving into streaming shows, with the upcoming release of Star Wars: Andor being next in line, it may be some time until Poe Dameron's era of adventures will be revisited. But even with the negative reception to his last couple of movies, he hasn't shut the door completely on reprising his role as the marauding galactic pirate.

Nearly three years after his appearance in The Rise of Skywalker, Isaac remains passionate about the Star Wars story, even having reviewed the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser fan experience ahead of its opening. It's also unclear how busy he will be with his work as Marvel Studios' Moon Knight along with his other movies, but should he be asked to return to Star Wars, he would welcome the opportunity with open arms.

All three of Oscar Isaac's Star Wars movies are available to stream on Disney+, as are all six episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight.