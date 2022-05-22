Disney Reveals Emmy Campaign Poster for Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight

The final episode of Moon Knight was recently released on Disney+, wrapping up Oscar Isaac's MCU debut as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and, thanks to the post-credits scene, Jake Lockley. Following suit of its predecessors such as Loki and WandaVision, Moon Knight has largely been considered a success by fans and critics alike. WandaVision, in particular, was so successful that it ended up being nominated for 23 Emmy awards. At the upcoming 2022 Emmys, Moon Knight will apparently look to get some nominations of its own.

WandaVision actually took home three of the coveted awards, making history as the first time Marvel Studios has won such a prize. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were the only two MCU Disney+ series that were eligible for last year's 2021 Emmys, so all of the projects that came out after them, including Moon Knight, have had to wait until this year to make a "For Your Consideration" campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moon Knight Begins Emmy Campaign

Twitter user @OscarIsaacInfo recently shared a page from the latest issue of Variety Magazine that officially marks the beginning of Moon Knight's Emmy nomination campaign.

The page features a new Moon Knight poster that includes the half-faces of both of Oscar Isaac's main protagonists, Marc Spector and Steven Grant, in front of a white background with text at the bottom that says "For Your Emmy Consideration."

Marvel Studios

Season 2 of the series has not yet been confirmed by Marvel Studios, which means that it will most likely be campaigning in the limited series category along with Hawkeye. Loki will have to be nominated in the drama or comedy series fields due to the post-credits scene confirming that Tom Hiddleston would be returning as the character in the second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmy nominations for this year will be announced on July 12, 2022, before the awards ceremony on September 12, 2022.

Will Moon Knight Win an Emmy?

In a franchise that has spent over a decade making blockbuster films, there have been many differing opinions when it comes to the MCU's Disney+ projects. For the most part, general fan reception has been positive for pretty much every series up to this point.

Moon Knight shouldn't have any trouble getting nominated for certain technical categories that Marvel Studios always performs well in, but Oscar Isaac has a real shot of not only being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor but actually winning the award. He dug deep into his bag of acting tricks to pull off three different characters by the time the show ended, and many fans have confidently stated that his performance was the highlight of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke could also be on the nominations list for Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress for their performances as Layla El-Faouly and Arthur Harrow, respectively. For the series as a whole, it will likely be gunning for a nomination in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, unless Marvel Studios confirms a Season 2, which will not allow it to be considered as that type of project.

All episodes of Moon Knight are available to stream on Disney+.