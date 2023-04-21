John Boyega Rumored to Make Star Wars Comeback In 2025 Movie

A new rumor points towards John Boyega reprising his Star Wars role as Finn in a future project.

John Boyega Returning to Star Wars?

Star Wars

On The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha, insider Jeff Sneider revealed that "a couple of different sources" claim "John Boyega will be coming back" for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's 2025 Star Wars film:

"According to some sources that I know, a couple of different sources have reached out to me because of this show and they have said to me, that according to them, is that John Boyega will be coming back for this movie. That's what I'm hearing from a couple of my sources..."

In addition, Sneider touched on a rumored conversation between Boyega and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, saying they "buried the hatchet" and "negotiations started happening:"

"From what I understand from these two sources that I trust... Kathleen Kennedy and John Boyega had a conversation, buried the hatchet, and that the money and all that stuff... Once that was smoothed over, then negotiations started happening."

