Daisy Ridley's Star Wars Return Gets Mixed Reactions from Fans

Star Wars fans recently expressed mixed reactions to the confirmation that Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming film.

After The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters in 2019 and brought an end to the Skywalker Saga, the fanbase was split with a lot of fans harshly criticizing Ridley and the character of Rey.

Ridley left Star Wars with a bad taste in her mouth due to the harassment she received, but the actress recently revealed that she would make a return to the franchise if possible.

The sequel trilogy star also teased fans about a potential comeback in December 2022 when she shared a photo on social media of her at Lucasfilm.

Reactions to Daisy Ridley's Return as Rey

Star Wars

During the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at Star Wars Celebration, it was officially announced that Daisy Ridley will return to the galaxy far, far away in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming film which is reported to release on December 19, 2025.

Ridley was brought up on stage during the announcement, where it was confirmed that the upcoming movie will take place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, and will feature Rey will be building a new Jedi Order.

Following the groundbreaking announcement, many fans took to social media to express their opinions on the matter. Some welcomed Ridley back with open arms, but others were not as enthusiastic about the decision.

@QuietOldJim seemed extremely happy with Ridley's return. They stated via Twitter, "I like Daisy Ridley so much, I'm so glad she's back in Star Wars stuff."

@Ryan17421962 didn't react as positively about the news, claiming that Lucasfilm made Rey too "powerful" in the sequel trilogy and will likely do the same in the upcoming film:

"Shame the Sharmeen film is about Rey. Just watch them make her a better master than Luke and the most powerful master ever."

@Utena120 expressed excitement for Ridley's return, and also seems ready to see Rey "rebuilding the Jedi Order:"

"Daisy Ridley is BACK. Let's goooooo. I'm cool with rebuilding the Jedi Order as long as she learned the same lessons Luke did about how corrupt the original Jedi Order was."

@haqtee doesn't even want to give the upcoming film a chance:

"I speak for everyone when I say we won't be watching."

@ThatAberl seems to be happy that Ridley is "back in a project," even if they wish the upcoming movie would put focus on other parts of the Star Wars timeline:

"Daisy Ridley is back as Rey, wished the future of the franchise moved away to re-establish itself but overall great to know she's back in a project."

@Grimmj0w_Espada wasn't pleased with the news, as they seem to want the future of Star Wars to not include any characters from the sequel trilogy:

"Why don't they just close all the books on any future Skywalker story and start with a new fresh cut way way more in the future without Rey or any of those characters in 'Episode 7-8-9.'"

The Direct's Klein Felt (@TheKleinFelt) was thrilled about Ridley's return. He said, "Me after hearing that Rey is back," followed by a screenshot of "Rey's Theme" from The Force Awakens soundtrack and the popular 'Turn Up the Volume' meme.

@Dafthony simply expressed his disappointment by posting a gif of Chancellor Palpatine from Revenge of the Sith that said, "Please don't."

@emmett_mccann_ commented about the fact that the upcoming film will take place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker when it hasn't been nearly that long since the actual film was released:

"I don’t get how it’s gonna be 15 years later while Daisy Ridley aged 5 years but whatever lol."

@mcl_mc_matt is "happy" that Ridley will "be given another chance," but doesn't seem to be a huge fan of the character:

"I’m happy for her to return and be given another chance. But on the other hand I’d like to forget where he[r] character is right now."

@zebmannix has nothing against Ridley or the character of Rey but simply isn't excited for her Star Wars return because of how The Rise of Skywalker "was such a tremendous dumpster fire:"

"Not a diss at Daisy/Rey. I generally enjoyed the character and her performance. But 'Rise of Skywalker' was such a tremendous dumpster fire, they were better off just burying the whole thing for eternity."

@ReyFalcon569 doesn't care much for the character of Rey but is excited that Jedi could be back into the fold:

"Daisy is great, Rey not so much but I’m willing to have more Rey to bring back the best part of Star Wars and why I love Star Wars so much- JEDI."

@PoppingDeath simply isn't excited about Ridley's Star Wars return:

"Not another daisy ridley star wars movie ffs."

Will Ridley Be in a New Star Wars Trilogy?

As of right now, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming movie is only just that - one standalone film.

However, since it is set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker and will include the main character of the entire sequel trilogy, it seems as though it would be almost impossible to only tell one story.

It is also important to note that Rey will be building a new Jedi Order in the film, which also seems like a tall task that couldn't be accomplished over the course of one two-hour feature.

Ridley's return also raises another question - is the Skywalker Saga now back in effect?

The end of The Rise of Skywalker saw Rey claiming the Skywalker surname as she buried the lightsabers of Luke and Leia, and Lucasfilm claimed that was the definitive end of the Skywalker Saga.

However, now that Rey is back, that may mean the story of the Skywalkers isn't completely finished.