Did Daisy Ridley Just Tease Her Star Wars Return on Instagram?

Rey actress Daisy Ridley sparked fan speculation about a potential return to Star Wars after a new Instagram post at Lucasfilm.

Daisy Ridley Ignites Star Wars Speculation

Star Wars sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley posted a story to Instagram at Lucasfilm with a statue of Yoda, leading fans to excitedly wondered if is hinting at the actress' return to the Disney franchise in the future.

Star Wars

Fans like @crerrity took to Twitter to express their excitement at the potential the post indicates:

@crerrity: "Daisy??? At Lucasfilm????? Hello?"

@TheFirstOkiro brought attention to the original post but only hinted that it could mean something:

@TheFirstOkiro: "Daisy Ridley is at Lucasfilm, make of that what you will."

@CutieRidley tweeted twice about Ridley's tease, expressing anticipation but also a realistic outlook on the potential of her post:

@CutieRidley: "DAISY RIDLEY AT LUCASFILM WHAT DOES THIS MEAN" @CutieRidley: "Watch Daisy Ridley give us another Instagram story in like three hours saying it's an old photo or that she's at Disney but not Lucasfilm or something else"

Meanwhile, @jtimsuggs expressed sheer disbelief at Ridley's post:

@jtimsuggs: "NO WAY DAISY RIDLEY JUST POSTED THIS"

@GeekStrongTV used Twitter to remind fans to "stay calm," though expresses some excitement in doing so:

@GeekStrongTV: "Okay, Daisy Ridley shared this on Insta Stories… Stay calm. EVERYONE STAY CALM!!!! #StarWars #ReturnOfRey"

@REYSKYGOAT used a reaction video to express the shock and disbelief felt upon learning Ridley was posting from Lucasfilm:

@REYSKYGOAT: "actual footage of me finding out daisy ridley’s at lucasfilm rn" [attached to the tweet is a video of an out-of-breath man gasping and collapsing against a wall]

This story is developing. Check back for updates!