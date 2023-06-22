Star Wars: Lucasfilm Debunks Daisy Ridley Rumor That Had Fans Excited

Lucasfilm set the record straight if the synopsis of Daisy Ridley's next Star Wars movie that emerged online was accurate or not.

During the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at this year's Star Wars Celebration, the studio announced that Daisy Ridley's Rey would be back in an upcoming Star Wars movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Initially slated to premiere on December 15, 2019, the untitled film has been pushed back to a May 22, 2026 premiere, three weeks after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's release.

Lucasfilm Debunks Latest Star Wars Movie Synopsis Rumor

Production Weekly (via World of Reel) shared a new update and supposed synopsis for Daisy Ridley's upcoming Star Wars movie.

In the original report, the outlet called the movie "Star Wars: New Jedi Order," with it revealing a seemingly official plot description alongside a production start date in April 2024:

“Set roughly 15 years after Rey’s victory over Palpatine and the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The sequel delves into Rey’s courageous endeavor to restore the Jedi Order, where she assumes the role of a mentor to two promising young students—a girl and a boy. As their training progresses, it becomes evident that the girl possesses extraordinary abilities, destined to emerge as the future leader.”

However, as per io9's source from Lucasfilm, via Gizmodo, the synopsis was deemed "largely inaccurate."

Moreover, Lucasfilm also debunked the newly-revealed title since it is "just using general wording."

As for the April 2024 start date, io9 claimed that it "could" end up being accurate, but the ongoing writer's strike might affect the movie's production start.

When Will Lucasfilm Reveal More Details About Rey’s Return?

It is unknown when Lucasfilm can end up unveiling more details about Daisy Ridley's next Star Wars movie, mainly due to the ongoing writers' strike by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA).

Despite that, the fact that the movie is three years away may suggest that Lucasfilm might be taking its time to reveal new information about the character's highly-anticipated big-screen comeback.

However, there were still minimal updates that have emerged since the film's announcement at this year's Star Wars Celebration, such as a rumor claiming that Rey only has a supporting role in the film and a much older actress was supposed to portray the Palpatine-turned-Skywalker character in the movie.

With D23 confirmed in 2024 and a looming Star Wars Celebration event in 2025, these are two potential events where Daisy Ridley's movie could make a splash.

Daisy Ridley's untitled Star Wars movie is set to premiere on May 22, 2026.