Daisy Ridley's Reported Star Wars Return Suffers Delay

The recently announced Star Wars film starring Daisy Ridley was delayed from its original reported release date of December 2025.

Daisey Ridley's Star Wars Film Delayed

Star Wars

The wait for Daisy Ridley's new Star Wars film just got a few months longer.

While the untitled project was set to land in December 2025, the movie will now be aiming for a May 22, 2026 release date—only three weeks after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's new date on May 1, 2026.

Additionally, another Star Wars feature is set to open on December 18, 2026.

The outlet noted that it's not known for sure which Star Wars movie will be in which slot, but Daisy Ridley's return is the furthest along in development, so it's likely to take the first release date.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!