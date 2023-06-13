Daisy Ridley's Reported Star Wars Return Suffers Delay

By Russ Milheim Posted:
Daisey Ridley Star Wars

The recently announced Star Wars film starring Daisy Ridley was delayed from its original reported release date of December 2025.

Daisey Ridley's Star Wars Film Delayed

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars
Star Wars

The wait for Daisy Ridley's new Star Wars film just got a few months longer.

While the untitled project was set to land in December 2025, the movie will now be aiming for a May 22, 2026 release date—only three weeks after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's new date on May 1, 2026.

Additionally, another Star Wars feature is set to open on December 18, 2026.

The outlet noted that it's not known for sure which Star Wars movie will be in which slot, but Daisy Ridley's return is the furthest along in development, so it's likely to take the first release date.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Dwayne Johnson's Live-Action Moana Movie Gets Exciting Release Announcement
Deadpool 3 Gets Surprising Release Date Announcement
Avengers 5 Gets Officially Delayed by Marvel Studios
Scarlett Johansson Confirms New Marvel Project Is In the Works

TRENDING

Deadpool 3 Will Be Missing 1 Major Franchise Hero (Report)
Disney+ Just Removed Its First Two Marvel Originals
Avatar 2 Cast & Characters: 14 Main Actors and Who They Play
DC Angers Fans With Poorly-Timed Henry Cavill Superman Post
Harrison Ford's New Marvel Set Photo Teases His Red Hulk Transformation
Tags: Daisy Ridley /