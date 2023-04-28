Star Wars: Lucasfilm Ousted Daisy Ridley’s 2025 Movie Writer

Lucasfilm reportedly made the call to let go of a writer on Daisy Ridley's upcoming Star Wars film reportedly being released in 2025.

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm confirmed that Ridley would make her long-awaited return to the franchise as Rey Skywalker in a currently untitled Star Wars movie under Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof was initially brought on to write the movie, although it suffered a few setbacks early in development while the studio worked to get its movie slate post-Skywalker Saga settled in.

And while fans certainly had mixed reactions upon hearing the news of Ridley's comeback, even more drama went down behind the scenes during some major staffing changes.

Lucasfilm Fired Daisy Ridley Movie Writer

Esquire Magazine spoke to former Star Wars writer Damon Lindelof, who revealed that Star Wars asked him to leave the upcoming Daisy Ridley movie directed by Sharmeen Obiad-Chinoy.

While some reports noted that Lindelof left the film of his own accord, the writer admitted that he "was asked to leave" even though he saw his axed script as a "true labor of love." He made it clear that this new movie will still happen, "but unfortunately not with [him]" after undisclosed creative differences behind the scenes.

But even with this setback, which was only one of a number for Star Wars' next movie slate, Lindelof is "absolutely" ready to "get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again" for another future project. He even did his best Yoda impression in confirming that he'll put forth another attempt at the right time:

“If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again, or again again try, as Yoda would say.”

On The Hot Mic podcast in March, John Rocha and insider Jeff Sneider shared a rumor mentioning that the script for Daisy Ridley's movie wasn't up to the expected standard for Lucasfilm.

Additionally, Lindelof wasn't aware that Obaid-Chinoy was directing the movie, and there was some undisclosed friction between the two creatives.

Will Damon Lindelof Return to Star Wars?

With Daisy Ridley's new Star Wars movie serving as something along the lines of Episode X for the franchise, it's disappointing to see Damon Lindelof leave his work so early into development for her return.

But considering the chance that personal friction with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy could have played a role in this departure, it doesn't appear that Lindelof is deterred from making another attempt to join the franchise.

Since this movie is seemingly next in line for Star Wars on the movie front, getting a writer hired on it soon will be of vital importance for Lucasfilm as the company looks to make a comeback to the big screen after Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

And with plenty of other theatrical entries in development for the galaxy far, far away, Lindelof will hopefully have an opportunity soon to provide his own addition to the intergalactic saga.