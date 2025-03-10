Before Andor Season 2's premiere on April 22nd, executive producer Tony Gilroy has confirmed the new season will include an expanded role for one legendary Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character.

The Disney+ series serves as a prequel to the 2016 film, revealing Cassian Andor's years in the lead-up to his mission with Jyn Erso to steal plans for the Death Star.

Andor's prequel nature allowed for many legacy characters from Rogue One to return in Season 1 and that will only be increased in Season 2 (find out who else is returning here).

Andor Showrunner Reveals Saw Gerrera's Larger Season 2 Role

Lucasfilm

Andor executive producer Tony Gilroy has confirmed that Forest Whitaker's character Saw Gerrera will have more involvement in Season 2 of the Star Wars show.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the new season, Gilroy was asked whether Gerrera will have an expanded role after he appeared briefly in two episodes of Andor Season 1. To this, Gilroy responded "Yes, I'll say yes."

Whitaker's character was first introduced in Rogue One as a famous renegade and resistance fighter. He also served as an adoptive father to Jyn before he abandoned her when she was sixteen for her own protection.

Whitaker reprised his role as Gerrera in several Star Wars projects including Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and most recently Andor.

In Season 1 of Andor Saw Gerrera was approached by Luthen Rael for assistance in an Imperial air raid on Spellhaus, although he refused to assist as it would mean working with the separatist Anto Kreegyr.

Gerrera then appeared later in the season having changed his mind about helping at Spellhaus, although Luthen warned him against it due to the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) being aware of the attack.

What To Expect From Saw Gerrera in Andor Season 2?

Saw Gerrera's screentime in Andor Season 1 was minimal with the character appearing in just two episodes and in only a couple of scenes. Based on Gilroy's comments, this means fans can seemingly expect Whitaker to show up in more than two episodes.

Gerrera's role in Andor Season 2 was hinted at months ago after one of the members of his militia group from Rogue One was spotted on set. This may indicate that Andor Season 2 will explore more of Saw Gerrera's ordeals on Jedha, where the rebel had set up a resistance base before the planet's destruction.

However, further set photos teased a return to Gerrera's base on Segra Milo, which suggests the character may be revisited at different time periods during the season.

Andor Season 2 will cover the four years leading up to the events of Rogue One, meaning there is ample opportunity to track the trajectory of multiple characters over several years in the show.

Whitaker's expanded role as Gerrera in Season 2 hopefully means fans will gain even more insight into how the character becomes who he is when he appears in Rogue One.