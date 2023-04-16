New Andor Season 2 Set Photo Teases Return of Major Clone Wars Character

Set photos from the second season of Star Wars' hit Disney+ series Andor teased a comeback for a major player from The Clone Wars in Season 2.

Star Wars fans have been blessed to see the story evolve through the combined efforts of live-action and animated projects, with a number of characters crossing between mediums in recent years as well.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian brought in Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orellios for his live-action debut in March, while August's Ahsoka is confirmed to feature the rest of the Ghost Crew for the first time.

Now, Lucasfilm is working diligently on production for Season 2 of Andor, arguably the franchise's most critically successful series to date, with exciting comebacks teased after a new look into the show.

The Clone Wars Returns in Andor Season 2

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Dorset Live shared a new set photo from Season 2 on Andor, which tease a return for Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera.

The photo showed Andor's film crew setting up outside of an oceanside cave at the Winspit Quarry in Dorset, England with strict security measures set up all around the area.

Fans will recognize this location as the same cave in which Stellan Skarsgard's Luthen Rael held a meeting with Forest Whitaker's Saw Gurrera in Season 1, Episode 8 of Andor.

Lucasfilm

Luthen and Saw were seen using this set from April to May 2021 for their first interaction, in which Luthen came to Saw to ask for the latter's crew to use as air support in a raid on an Imperial power station.

Lucasfilm

This will allow Whitaker to continue his run as the live-action Saw Gurrera, who he began playing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story before reprising his role in a voiceover capacity for Star Wars Rebels.

Lucasfilm

The character first appeared in Season 5 of The Clone Wars before making the jump to live-action in 2016's Rogue One.

How Will Saw Gurrera Add to Andor Season 2?

Saw Gurrera has been a key player on both the animated and live-action sides of Star Wars history, with his presence adding a new layer of depth to Andor and its place in the Rebellion's history.

And with Season 2 already going back to other key locations that were seen in the series' premiere set of episodes, it's not shocking to see that Saw's home base will get that same treatment.

This will give the character even more backstory leading up to his appearance in Rogue One, especially with Season 2 of Andor confirmed to span multiple years of Cassian Andor's life.

Where he shows up in the new season is still unknown, but seeing this location certainly builds even more excitement as fans wait for more secrets to reveal themselves.

Season 2 of Andor is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2024.