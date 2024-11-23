Marvel and Star Wars will be featured heavily on Disney+ in the coming months and year ahead.

2024 was mostly a slower year for Disney's two biggest IP franchises. Only one movie and three streaming shows will make up the MCU's slate while Star Wars released The Acolyte and a new animated season of Tales of the Jedi.

Both franchises are expected to return in 2025, particularly with three new MCU movies and half a dozen new Marvel shows on Disney+.

Next 5 Marvel & Star Wars Shows on Disney+

As part of the Walt Disney Company's Q4 Earnings Presentation, the company confirmed the next six series from Marvel and Star Wars to be released on Disney+. Two will debut by the end of 2024, while the other four are lined up for 2025 arrivals:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — December 3, 2024

Disney+

Star Wars will close out 2024 with the all-new live-action series Skeleton Crew, which will star Captain Marvel and Fantastic Beasts' Jude Law.

Skeleton Crew will focus on a group of young children lost in space after accidentally stealing a massive ship. The show will be unlike anything fans have seen in the Star Wars world to date, featuring space pirates and new corners of the universe.

Law's character is teased to be a Jedi who rescues the core group of kids. He agrees to get them home in exchange for helping him out with his undisclosed mission.

The eight-episode Skeleton Crew show will arrive on Disney+, with weekly releases starting on Tuesday, December 3.

What If...? Season 3 — December 22, 2024

Disney+

In a surprising move, Marvel Studios confirmed that What If...? Season 3 would be the MCU's final release of 2024. The new season will deliver eight episodes to add to the 18 total entries from Seasons 1 and 2, and for the time being, it will mark the final season for this Multiversal animated adventure.

The season's first trailer confirmed a number of wild characters, including Shang-Chi and Kate Bishop as cowboys along with Captain America and Moon Knight in massive mech suits. What If...? Season 3 will also make MCU history with the inclusion of Storm, marking the first X-Man to appear next to classic MCU heroes.

While a few specific storylines are confirmed for certain episodes, the overarching story for the whole season is still unclear. Nevertheless, these new episodes should hold nothing back in terms of crossovers, action, and drama.

What If...? Season 3 begins streaming on Disney+ on December 22, with new episodes premiering daily until December 29.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — January 29, 2025

Disney+

Marvel Studios will deliver its first animated web-slinger-centric story in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Initially announced in November 2021, the series went through countless production problems, but it is finally ready to roll out to start the new year.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first footage premiered in late October, teasing a different look at Peter Parker's origin story that was not seen in the MCU. The series will see him go up against some of his most iconic villains, including the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Tombstone.

Charlie Cox will also play a version of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in this Spider-Man show, bringing Hudson Thames back to voice Peter Parker after his work in What If...?. While story details remain under wraps, viewers will see an exciting animation style never used in any past MCU project.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will air on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again — March 4, 2025

Disney+

After years of questions about the Man Without Fear in the MCU, Charlie Cox will finally return his Matt Murdock for a Marvel Studios solo series—Daredevil: Born Again. Even more exciting is that Daredevil: Born Again will canonize Netflix's Defenders Saga into the MCU, continuing directly from the events of those shows.

Following up on Daredevil's appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, Born Again will see Matt reuniting with Foggy Nelson and Karen Page for a wild new adventure. They'll also be in more danger than ever, thanks to Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, with Wilson Fisk ascending to become New York's Mayor.

Along with the return of Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, Daredevil will have no shortage of new enemies threatening his city's safety. This includes the MCU's interpretations of Muse and the White Tiger, both of whom can physically go toe-to-toe with the show's central antihero.

As confirmed at New York Comic-Con, Daredevil: Born Again will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

Andor Season 2 — April 22, 2025

Disney+

After becoming one of Star Wars' best-reviewed projects in 2022, Andor will make its long-awaited comeback with a new season in 2025 behind Diego Luna and company. Season 2 is also confirmed to be Andor's last season on Disney+.

Viewers are already well aware of how Andor will end, as it is said to lead into the events of 2016's Rogue One. That movie sees Andor team up with the Rebellion between Episode III and Episode IV, eventually dying alongside Jyn Erso on Scariff after a blast from the Death Star.

Due to that timeframe being set in stone, Andor Season 2 will take place over about four years, quickly advancing Cassian's final run as a hero. Most of the main cast is expected to return as fans anxiously wait to discover what story details will come to fruition.

Andor Season 2 will kickstart its run on Disney+ on April 22, 2025

Ironheart — June 24, 2025

Disney+

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams/Ironheart debuted in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Over two years after that sequel, Riri will get her own Ironheart solo series, picking up where she left off from her time in Wakanda.

This new show will see Riri return to her hometown of Chicago and MIT to improve on her new armor. She will take what she saw in Wakanda and use it to help inspire her work. Also teased for this show is an epic tech vs. magic battle in the MCU as Riri faces Anthony Ramos' terrifying new villain, the Hood.

Expected to feature plenty of exciting action and drama, this will be Riri's first opportunity to lead a story amongst other similar-aged heroes and villains. While story details remain under wraps, anticipation for this series' debut builds up after many delays.

Ironheart will blast onto Disney+ on June 24, 2025.