Best Disney+ TV Shows 2025: 11 Exciting Upcoming Series Releasing This Year

From additions to franchises like Marvel and Star Wars to entirely original content, Disney+ will host a wide variety of new shows — both live-action and animated — throughout the upcoming year.

Without including non-fiction series like A Real Bug's Life (Season 2) and Hulu/FX shows that will also be available on Disney+, at least 12 new TV projects are hitting the streaming service this year.

The first of those, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, released just days ago on January 10th, officially kicking off this year's packed Disney+ slate of 11 additional projects.

11 Major 2025 Disney+ TV Releases

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | January 29

Marvel Animation

First, after January 10th's Goosebumps: The Vanishing is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, an animated series from the MCU (though not technically MCU canon).

The 10-episode show will follow a young Peter Parker as he establishes himself as the titular Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man but does so while taking advantage of its setting in an alternate universe from the MCU.

The show will feature characters, settings, and situations unlikely (or in some cases even impossible) in the main MCU timeline, or even in 616 Spider-Man comics.

Win or Lose | February 19

PIXAR

At one point set to release in 2023, but now coming February, Win or Lose is a new animated show from Pixar, and will tell a completely original story.

The series follows a middle school football team in the week leading up to a championship game, with each episode presented from a different character's point of view.

Daredevil: Born Again | March 4

Marvel Studios

Years after the last episode of Daredevil Season 3 first hit Netflix, fans will finally be able to see what comes next in the lives of Matt Murdock and his friends (and enemies).

Originally, the show was going to more-or-less isolate itself from the original Netflix series, as evidenced by the choice to not bring back key characters like Foggy Nelson and Karen Page.

However, the series got a major overhaul in late 2023, and will now be a direct follow-up to the events of all three seasons of Daredevil — though has been teased as being darker than the original show ever got.

Andor (Season 2) | April 22

Star Wars

After the longest gap between scripted seasons in Disney+ history (as of now), Andor Season 2 will be released in April of 2025 — almost three years after Season 1's September 2022 release.

The show's first season followed Diego Luna's Cassian as he joined the Rebellion, and the second season has been confirmed to be ending right before the events of Rogue One.

Ironheart | June 24

Marvel Studios

After making her first MCU appearance in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne's Ironheart is returning in her own Disney+ series. The show will follow Riri Williams and will introduce Anthony Ramos as The Hood.

Ironheart started filming more than two years ago, as of now, and has been delayed several times, along with many other MCU Disney+ shows. It will be exciting for fans to finally see this show — especially amid rumors of a Young Avengers or Champions project of some kind.

Eyes of Wakanda | August 6

Marvel Animation

While not much is known about the MCU's upcoming Wakanda-focused animated series, fans at least do know that on August 6, they will have the chance to return to Wakanda for a four-episode animated series.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is at the helm of the new show, which focuses on Wakandan warriors called the Hatut Zaraze ("like Wakanda's CIA," according to Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum) and their missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the country's enemies.

Marvel Zombies | October 3

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies just saw its official release date of October 3 announced and will mark the MCU's first TV-MA animated series. This comes the year after the releases of both Echo and Deadpool & Wolverine.

A continuation of the events of What If...? Season 1, Episode 5, Marvel Zombies will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen, Iman Vellani, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Awkwafina, David Harbour, and Dominique Thorne, and will see the return of Zombie Captain America too.

Wonder Man | December

Marvel Studios

Finishing out a busy year for the MCU (both on Disney+ and in movie theaters, with so many MCU films releasing in 2025 too) is Wonder Man, a mini-series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams (Wonder Man's real name).

With Simon Williams (the character) being an actor in-universe, the show may be slightly meta at some points. One of the only public pieces of footage from the mini-series as of now sees Simon at an audition. Another character who is an actor in-universe will join Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Wonder Man, with the return of Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery (last seen in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Star Wars Visions (Season 3) | 2025

Star Wars

"Returning to its anime roots," as the Star Wars website put it, Star Wars Visions will see its third season in 2025 — though no specific date has been announced as of now.

Announced at the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase, the new season will feature nine Star Wars shorts from nine different anime studios. These include Kamikaze Douga, Kinema Citrus Co., Production I.G, TRIGGER, ANIMA (in co-production with Kamikaze Douga), David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio.

Doctor Who (Season 2) | 2025

Disney+

After its 2024 Christmas special, Doctor Who is returning to Disney+ in earnest for a second season on the streaming service. For this next season, Ncuti Gatwa will return as the titular Doctor, with Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday as his companion.

A 30-second teaser for the next season released at the end of 2024, and it promises all the charm and chaos Doctor Who is known for bringing to the screen. However, it simply states that the new season will be released in 2025, without offering any more specific information.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) | 2025

Disney+

The final episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 was released in early 2024 before a second season was even announced. Just under two years later, the first episode of Season 2 (based on The Sea of Monsters, the second of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson books) will hit Disney+.

Release projections suggest a late-2025 premiere, likely between October and December, with filming on the eight new episodes just about to wrap up. Throughout production, though, the show has revealed several of its newest cast members, including Daniel Diemer as Tyson and Tamara Smart as Thalia.

All of these projects will be available on Disney+.