Percy Jackson Season 2 Recasts This Camp Half-Blood Villain

With the announcement of four new Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast members comes one re-cast of a Season 1 character.

Based on the book series by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson on Disney+ is wrapping up filming on its second season, which is expected to release sometime in 2025.

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), and Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) will return as the series' main trio, with Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) and new addition Daniel Diemer (Tyson) joining them as series regulars.

Season 1 Percy Jackson Character Re-Cast for Season 2

Kevin Chacon

A new casting announcement from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that demigod Chris Rodriguez has been re-cast for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, and will now be played by Kevin Chacon.

Andrew Alvarez played Chris Rodriguez in Season 1, though his role was extremely minor. He appeared as a friend of Luke's, who helps show Percy around camp and was an option for who Percy could bring on his quest.

Disney+

Interestingly, in the credits for two of the three episodes Alvarez appeared in (Season 1, episodes 2 and 3), he is simply listed as "Chris," with no last name given. However, the third episode he is in (Season 1, Episode 8) does list him fully as "Chris Rodriguez."

Assuming the show will follow the books — which it generally has, though there have been a few changes — Chris will have a bigger part in Season 2 than he did in Season 1, and it will only grow from there.

For now, Chacon's Chris will be taking on a more villainous role in Percy's story, working with Luke and Kronos. But if the series were to see future seasons, audiences will get to see Chris' redemption and a potential love arc with Dior Goodjohn's Clarisse.

Along with announcing Chacon's casting, THR revealed three other additions to Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, with Rosemarie DeWitt cast as C.C. (AKA Circe), Alex Paunovic cast as Polyphemus, and Beatrice Kitsos as Allison Simms, an entirely new character for Disney+ not seen in the books.

Many New Additions for Percy Jackson Season 2

Chacon is not the only Season 2 re-cast of a character from Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1, with Courtney B. Vance taking over as Zeus in the new season.

However, in Vance's case, he is taking over for the late Lance Reddick, who passed away after filming his part for Season 1. It is currently unknown why Chacon is taking over for Alvarez as Chris Rodriguez.

Other new additions include: Daniel Diemer as Tyson, Timothy Simons as Tantalus, Tamara Smart as Thalia, Kristen Schaal as Tempest, Sandra Bernhard as Anger, Margaret Cho as Wasp, and Andra Day as Athena.

Additionally, Sage Linder has reportedly been cast for the new season, but who she is playing has not yet been announced.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now available to stream on Disney+.