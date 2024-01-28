Disney+'s Percy Jackson Show Brings Back 1 Unexpected Actor from the First Movie

By Gillian Blum Posted:
Percy Jackson Walker Scobell, Disney Plus logo

As much as Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ is trying to isolate itself from the Percy Jackson movies, the show features one connection between the two versions.

The creative team wanted the show to more authentically adapt author Rick Riordan's novels than the movies, but also to let it live and exist on its own.

As such, it may surprise fans to know there is one actor who has roles in both versions.

Percy Jackson Actor in Both Show and Movie

Julian Richings as Crusty in Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Julian Richings

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Julian Richings appears as Crusty in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 7, beginning with a scene in Crusty's Waterbed Palace. Notably, Richings also played the Ferryman in the first Percy Jackson movie.

Simultaneously ripped right from the books and altered for the sake of pacing and plot, the scene is adapted on-screen for the first time in the Disney+ series.

Julian Richings as the Ferryman in Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief
Julian Richings

With its inclusion came the character of Crusty — the modern interpretation of the mythological Procrustes — who is, incidentally, Percy's half-brother who has an inclination for killing travelers.

In the show, Ritchings portrays the role of Crusty. In addition to being known for his role as Death in Supernatural, Richings originally played the Ferryman in the Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief movie.

This marks the first appearance of an actor from the Percy Jackson movies in the new Disney+ series.

Ironically, the sequence in the movie wherein Richings appeared is based on a scene from The Lightning Thief novel, appearing immediately after Richings' scene in the show.

As the Ferryman, Richings ushered Percy, Annabeth, and Grover into the movie's interpretation of the Underworld. As Crusty, Richings serves as the last obstacle on the trio's quest before reaching the Underworld.

In fact, despite being (for all intents and purposes) defeated in the episode's opening scene, Crusty still warns the three of the perils ahead in the Underworld, evoking a similar tone to his from the movie.

Other than the actor who appears in both versions, though, there have been no other direct connections or references to the movies in the Disney+ show.

The season finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians hits Disney+ on Tuesday, January 30.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Release Date
December 20, 2023
Platform
Disney+
Actors
Aryan Simhadri
Leah Jeffries
Walker Scobell
Genres
Action
Adventure
Family
Fantasy
- About The Author: Gillian Blum
Gillian Blum has been a writer at The Direct since 2022, reporting primarily from New York City. Though she covers news from across the entertainment industry, Gillian has a particular focus on Marvel and DC, including comics, movies, and television shows. She also commonly reports on Percy Jackson, Invincible, and other similar franchises.

LATEST NEWS

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Gets Unsurprising Rating
Marry My Husband Episode 9 Release Date & Remaining Schedule
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Gets Official Release Window
The Chosen Season 4 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
Descendants 4 Release, Cast and Everything We Know

TRENDING

Silo Season 2 Release, Cast and Everything We Know About Apple TV+ Series
Why Did Matthew Muller Kidnap Denise Huskins? American Nightmare Crime Explained
James Gunn Announces 6th Show In DCU Reboot Chapter 1 Slate
Argylle Movie Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions
MCU: First Look at New White Tiger Superhero Revealed on Set (Photos)