Disney+'s Percy Jackson Show Brings Back 1 Unexpected Actor from the First Movie

As much as Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ is trying to isolate itself from the Percy Jackson movies, the show features one connection between the two versions.

The creative team wanted the show to more authentically adapt author Rick Riordan's novels than the movies, but also to let it live and exist on its own.

As such, it may surprise fans to know there is one actor who has roles in both versions.

Percy Jackson Actor in Both Show and Movie

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Julian Richings appears as Crusty in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 7, beginning with a scene in Crusty's Waterbed Palace. Notably, Richings also played the Ferryman in the first Percy Jackson movie.

Simultaneously ripped right from the books and altered for the sake of pacing and plot, the scene is adapted on-screen for the first time in the Disney+ series.

With its inclusion came the character of Crusty — the modern interpretation of the mythological Procrustes — who is, incidentally, Percy's half-brother who has an inclination for killing travelers.

In the show, Ritchings portrays the role of Crusty. In addition to being known for his role as Death in Supernatural, Richings originally played the Ferryman in the Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief movie.

This marks the first appearance of an actor from the Percy Jackson movies in the new Disney+ series.

Julian Richings — Related Part, Different Role

Ironically, the sequence in the movie wherein Richings appeared is based on a scene from The Lightning Thief novel, appearing immediately after Richings' scene in the show.

As the Ferryman, Richings ushered Percy, Annabeth, and Grover into the movie's interpretation of the Underworld. As Crusty, Richings serves as the last obstacle on the trio's quest before reaching the Underworld.

In fact, despite being (for all intents and purposes) defeated in the episode's opening scene, Crusty still warns the three of the perils ahead in the Underworld, evoking a similar tone to his from the movie.

Other than the actor who appears in both versions, though, there have been no other direct connections or references to the movies in the Disney+ show.

The season finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians hits Disney+ on Tuesday, January 30.