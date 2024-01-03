Percy Jackson Episode 5 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

With the release of Episode 4 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, the first season of the long-awaited series based on Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels has officially hit its halfway mark.

The first four episodes have offered fans who were disappointed by the Percy Jackson movies a book-accurate adaptation of the beloved series.

While it has deviated from the book in some regards, the Disney+ series has, more or less, stuck to the books fairly closely.

This included the adaptation of several scenes missing from the movies. One that had been particularly anticipated was the infamous St. Louis Arch sequence from The Lightning Thief, which served as the majority of the show's fourth episode.

When Will Percy Jackson Episode 5 Release?

Disney

Continuing its release schedule since the surprise early premiere two weeks ago, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will see its fifth episode hit Disney+ on Tuesday, January 9, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Episode 5, titled "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers," will show another sequence the movies skipped — Waterland and the Tunnel of Love.

Including next week's episode, there will be four more weekly installments in the show's first season.

The remaining episodes' schedule is as follows:

Episode 5: January 9, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: January 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 7: January 23, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 8: January 30, 9:00 p.m. ET

What Will Percy Jackson Episode 5 Be About?

Given the episode's title, "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers," and the preview scenes after Episode 4's credits, fans can expect to see the Waterland and Tunnel of Love sequence from The Lightning Thief finally adapted on screen.

In this sequence, Ares sends the trio on a side quest to retrieve his shield from a defunct water theme park, Waterland. Percy Jackson being Percy Jackson, everything, of course, immediately goes wrong.

Fans can expect more Percy and Annabeth banter, as the two will be going through a romance-themed attraction together. Furthermore, given the art in the show's credits, it is likely that Tim Omundson will make an appearance as Hephaestus in this episode.

Also, according to the scenes from next week shown after Episode 4's credits, the fates sequence will also come in Episode 5 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. This is a change in chronology from the events of the book, wherein the scene takes place during the events adapted in Episode 1.

Episode 5 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will release on Disney+ on Tuesday, January 9.