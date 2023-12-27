After Episode 3 aired on Disney+ on December 26, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has five episodes remaining in its first season.

Closely following the events of Rick Riordan's novel The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson has already given fans several iconic moments like the Minotaur fight, Capture the Flag, and the Medusa sequence.

However, trailers and teases are promising several more fan-favorite scenes in the remaining five episodes, such as Waterland, the Lotus Casino, and the Underworld.

But, one highly anticipated moment has been confirmed for Episode 4: The St. Louis Arch sequence.

When Will Percy Jackson Episode 4 Release?

Episode 4 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians — "I Plunge to My Death" — will hit Disney+ on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The fourth episode will mark the show's halfway point, with four episodes remaining. Episodes will continue to release on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET until January 30.

The remaining episodes' schedule is as follows:

Episode 4: January 2, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5: January 9, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 6: January 16, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 7: January 23, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 8: January 30, 9 p.m. ET

Episodes releasing at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesdays is a change from the original schedule wherein episodes would come out on 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesdays. The shift came as a surprise for the two-episode premiere, and seems to have been in order to make the show more accessible to younger kids and families.

What Will Percy Jackson Episode 4 Be About?

The episode's title, "I Plunge to My Death," and the teaser footage at the end of Episode 3 indicate that the fourth installment in the series will cover the events of the St. Louis Arch, as they occurred in the novel.

In Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief, Percy finds himself fighting the Chimera — a mythical beast with a body mixing together features of various animals, most prominently those of a lion — at the very top of the St. Louis Arch.

Losing to the monster, Percy attempts what could have been a final stand, and falls down the monument, more than 600 feet, into the water below. Being a son of Poseidon, though, Percy is able to survive the fall, even though it would kill most anyone else who tried it.

This marks the first time the St. Louis Arch segment is being adapted for the screen, with it having been excluded from the Percy Jackson movies entirely.

Additionally, the already-confirmed slower, more domestic scene with Percy and Annabeth having a heart-to-heart on an Amtrak train seems likely to appear in this episode, based on book chronology and the teaser footage at the end of Episode 3.

Episodes 1-3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+, with the remaining five episodes set to release weekly until January 30.