Percy Jackson Show Release Time Gets Last-Minute Change (Listing)

While many fans were counting the minutes until the official Disney+ release of Percy Jackson and the Olympians' first two episodes, the ticking clock seemed to have sped up, with new listings and announcements revealing the show will drop earlier than expected.

Originally, the new Disney+ series was supposed to release Episodes 1 and 2 together on December 20th (on Disney+ and Hulu).

It seemed as though it would utilize the midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET weekly release schedule that early Disney+ shows like WandaVision used, as opposed to that of Loki Season 2, which dropped weekly on Thursday evenings.

What Time Does Percy Jackson Come Out?

Disney+

Originally set for a 3:00 a.m. EST release time on December 20, the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be released earlier than fans expected.

Producer Becky Riordan indicated official news is to come on the series' Instagram and TikTok pages in a recent X post, and, in a different post, told West Coast audiences to clear their schedules for the evening of December 19.

"West Coaster Demigods you may want to clear your evening plans tonight and I don’t mean for baking cookies. The rest of you? Do you ever really sleep?"

Earlier today, Hulu listed episode one's release time as 8:00 p.m. CT / 9:00 p.m. ET (as shared on social media by eager Percy fans here and here), so fans can expect at least the first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians to be released at this time on December 19 globally on both Disney+ and Hulu.

The change from December 20 to December 19 was confirmed by Annabeth Chase actor Leah Sava Jeffries on her Instagram story, and by Rick Riordan, who wrote the Percy Jackson books and co-wrote the show, in a recent post.

