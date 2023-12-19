When will all eight episodes of Percy Jackson Season 1 be released on Disney+?

A decade after the last movie in the controversial big-screen adaptation, Disney+ will begin its own dive into Rick Riordan's mythical world of gods and monsters this month with Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Disney+'s Percy Jackson Season 1 Release Schedule

Disney

Percy Jackson will begin with a two-episode Disney+ premiere on Wednesday, December 20, to be followed by weekly releases every Wednesday until the show concludes its eight-episode first season on January 31.

The episode titles were confirmed by creator Rick Riordan on Instagram, with each installment getting its name from a chapter of The Lightning Thief (the first book of the series that will form the basis of Season 1).

All eight Percy Jackson Season 1 episodes and their release dates can be seen below:

Episode 1 - “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher:” December 20

Episode 2 - “I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom:” December 20

Episode 3 - “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium:” December 27

Episode 4 - “I Plunge to My Death:” January 3

Episode 5 - “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers:” January 10

Episode 6 - “We Take a Zebra to Vegas:” January 17

Episode 7 - “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of:” January 24

Episode 8 - “The Prophecy Comes True:” January 31

New episodes of Percy Jackson are expected to come to Disney+ every Wednesday at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT.

Episode 1 will also come to Hulu on December 20 at the same time as Disney+'s two-episode premiere. However, subsequent weekly releases will be exclusive to Disney+ and the premiere will only remain on Hulu until January 31.

Alongside the weekly releases of Percy Jackson from December 20 to January 31, subscribers will also be treated to daily installments of Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 from December 22 to 30 and all five chapters of Echo on January 10.

When Will Percy Jackson Return for Season 2?

After what looks placed to be a hit eight-episode first season if the early Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer rating of 97% is anything to go by, the next question for fans is bound to be when Season 2 will make its way to Disney+.

Obviously, Season 1 will adapt the first Percy Jackson book, The Lightning Thief, while Season 2 will return to tackle The Sea of Monsters.

Rick Riordan confirmed in a March blog post that Season 2 scripts were already being written even though the show hadn't yet been officially renewed. The show later appointed a showrunner and executive producer for Season 2 in July.

Of course, the work on the scripts came before the writers' strike put an almost five-month halt to development. However, Riordan told ComicBook as the movement wound down in late September that they have "[sketched] out what Season 2 would look like" and is hopeful about the show's renewal prospects:

"Nothing is greenlit yet. Nothing is confirmed, but we did have a first sort of short writer's room that at least allowed us to kind of sketch out what Season 2 would look like if it is approved and where the story would start. I don't know, but I'm hopeful."

With plenty of writing work seemingly still to go, Season 2 may not be ready to begin production until mid-2024. As the first season began production in June 2022, shot for around eight months until February 2023, and was ready to premiere by this holiday, fans may see Season 2 arrive around late 2025.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere its first two episodes on Wednesday, December 20 on Disney+.