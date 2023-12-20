Percy Jackson Episode 3 Release: How Many Episodes Are Left?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians hit Disney+ and Hulu a few hours early, giving it its official weekly release time for the remaining six episodes.

Each episode of the Percy Jackson show on Disney+ is named after chapter titles from The Lightning Thief — the first of the Percy Jackson books. Episodes 1 and 2 were named "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher" and "I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom," respectively.

In the show's second week on the air, fans will get to see Episode 3, titled "We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium."

When Will Percy Jackson Episode 3 Release?

The third episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will hit Disney+ at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 26.

The episode will release on Disney+, and will be the third of eight total episodes in Season 1. Episodes will release at this same time on Tuesday nights until the season comes to an end in late January.

The remaining episodes' schedule is as follows:

Episode 3: December 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 4: January 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5: January 9 at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 6: January 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 7: January 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 8: January 30 at 9 p.m. ET

The shift from 3:00 a.m. ET to the earlier 9:00 p.m. ET time will allow families to be able to watch new episodes - which are meant for all ages - together as they release, a strategic decision on Disney+'s part to maximize the series' audience and overall awareness.

What Will Percy Jackson Episode 3 Be About?

Based on the post-credit teaser at the end of episode two and the title of Episode 3, ("We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium"), fans know to be ready to see Jessica Parker Kennedy's Medusa make her first appearance, as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover embark on their quest to the Underworld.

Fans will also get some kind of tease or first look at the many hidden secrets of the Empire State Building. In the Percy Jackson books, the tall tower in New York City is the location of Mount Olympus. To get to the home of the gods, though, one must reach the building's 600th floor.

Additionally, the footage at the end of episode two shows the first appearance of Luke Castellan's infamous winged sneakers, which he gifts to Percy ahead of his quest.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are available for streaming on Disney+, with the remaining six set to release weekly at 8:00 p.m. CT / 9:00 p.m. ET.