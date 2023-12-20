Meet Charlie Bushnell: 4 Things to Know About Percy Jackson's Luke Actor

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is officially streaming on Disney+ and features Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan.

Fans have been assured that the eight-episode series will stick closely to the books — a promise that, at least based on the first two episodes and teaser footage, appears to have been kept.

As such, it is fair to assume Luke will play a role in the show relatively similar to the one he played in the books. While he may not be the character with the most actual appearances in the story, he is still important to its plot, as book fans are well aware.

4 Fun Facts About Percy Jackson Star Charlie Bushnell

At 19 years old, Charlie Bushnell (born on June 16, 2004) can be seen on Disney+ as Luke Castellan in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

After meeting Luke in the show's second episode, fans may want to learn more about Bushnell himself. So, here are a few fun facts:

Stranger Things Inspired Bushnell To Pursue Acting

In a 2021 interview with Popternative, Bushnell revealed that "the exact moment" he decided to pursue acting happened when he watched the first season of Stranger Things in 2017. The Los Angeles-born actor explained that "it just hit [him] like a lightning bolt:"

"You know what, I can tell you the exact moment that I knew I wanted to try acting. It was March 2017. I sat down and binge-watched season 1 of 'Stranger Things' and it just hit me like a lightning bolt… 'I want to do THAT!' I completely fell in love with the world of 'Stranger Things.'"

He discussed the "elaborate worlds" he thought up when playing with toys as a kid among other early indicators from "long before [he] realized [he] wanted to act professionally:"

"But looking back, I’ve always been interested in acting and storytelling. I would create these super elaborate worlds with my toys and create different voices for each of them. Also, I loved making short films with my friends, long before I realized I wanted to act professionally. Man… those were fun times!"

Bushnell's First Big Role Was on Diary of a Future President

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is not Bushnell's first Disney+ appearance. Fans of Diary of a Future President will recognize him as having played Bobby Cañero-Reed.

In an interview with What's on Disney Plus, Bushnell discussed a particularly powerful scene when his character realizes he is gay.

He talked about how he has gotten much "love and support" from the LGBTQIA+ community for his role and shared that the scene "gave [some fans] courage and inspired them to come out." He explained that "the connection [he's] felt with people" was "the best part:"

"I feel so honored that I get to play this character. The love and support I have received from the LGBTQ+ community from all over the world has been incredible and humbling. I’ve received messages from people sharing their stories with me and telling me how much they see themselves in Bobby… with some even saying that the mirror scene gave them courage and inspired them to come out. The connection I’ve felt with people has been the best part."

Charlie Bushnell Wants To Join the MCU

In that same interview with What's on Disney Plus, Bushnell, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, revealed that he is a big fan of the MCU, having "seen all the movies like a million times."

He added that he "would LOVE to be a part of the MCU one day:"

What's on Disney Plus: "If you could appear in any other Disney-owned franchise? What would it be?" Bushnell: "Marvel 100%! I’ve seen all the movies like a million times, and I would LOVE to be a part of the MCU one day! Definitely a dream of mine. So uhhh… hey Marvel."

Bushnell is also also "a huge Star Wars fan" and revealed that The Mandalorian was his favorite Disney+ Original — though he had difficulty choosing between Star Wars and Marvel:

What's on Disney Plus: "And finally, what’s been your favorite Disney+ Original so far?" Bushnell: "Ooohh that’s a tough one! There are so many good Disney+ originals. I’m a huge Star Wars and Marvel fan. It’s hard to choose between the two, but I think I’d have to go with 'The Mandalorian!' This is the way…"

Bushnell Dabbles in Playing Guitar

Bushnell is not only an actor but a musician-in-training, too.

More specifically, as discussed in an interview with REVAMP Magazine, he is learning guitar and likes one song in particular — Black Sabbath's "Iron Man."

He explained that he's "no guitar master," but "there’s just something so powerful about that song" for him:

"Well, to be completely honest, I’m no guitar master, lol. I’m still learning, but one song that I really enjoy playing is 'Iron Man' by Black Sabbath. There’s just something so powerful about that song. It makes me want to go run a marathon or something. It’s also just really fun to play."

Where to Follow Charlie Bushnell on Social Media

If fans want to learn more about the actor, he has accounts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are streaming on Disney+, with the remaining six episodes released weekly on Tuesdays.