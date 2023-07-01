Disney+'s Percy Jackson Season 2 Gets Exciting Update (Report)

Disney+ is reportedly moving forward with Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The upcoming adaptation of Rick Riordan's popular series of novels is set to debut on Disney's streaming service sometime in 2024. Filming already wrapped in February, and many fans are eager to see what the project has in store when it releases.

Walker Scobell, best known for his work in The Adam Project, will play the titular character of Percy Jackson in all eight of Season 1's episodes, and many fans hope that the show will continue for years to come.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Gets Its Showrunner

Disney+

According to a listing from the Writers Guild of America West, Jonathan E. Steinberg was chosen to be the showrunner and executive producer of Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, indicating its development is well underway.

However, fans should still expect there to be some time before an official announcement is made due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) still striking.

It is also important to note that Rick Riordan and the show's writers were reportedly already given the green light to make Season 2 prior to the WGA strike.

Steinberg acted as co-showrunner on Percy Jackson Season 1 alongside Dan Shotz.

What Fans Can Expect in Percy Jackson Season 2

It is obviously way too early to predict just what will happen in Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but fans can at least breathe a sigh of relief at the fact that Disney+ is planning a second installment.

Due to recent reports that Disney will be cutting costs in the near future, it seems as though no project is truly safe as of right now, with Lucasfilm's Willow being a prime example of that after it was canceled.

If Disney is, in fact, already planning out a second season of Percy Jackson, it must have a lot of faith that Season 1 will perform well and that fans will enjoy the product.

It also helps the show's case that Rick Riordan is so involved in the creative process seeing as how these are his stories and characters.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2024.