Watch: First Look at Disney+'s Percy Jackson Stars Filming Together

New Set Video for Percy Jackson

A new set video has made its way online for the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ show, and it gives fans their first glimpses at the cast of the series in action.

Cast members Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabath, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover seem to have started their quest.

While the show is being filmed in Vancouver, Canada, the set is dressed up as New York City. A Taxi cab with a "Hades Hot Tubs" topper can be seen parked on the street.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!