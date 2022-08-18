New Photos Show Disney+'s Percy Jackson Actors Filming Big Museum Scene

Disney is bringing a brand-new adaptation of the hit book series Percy Jackson and the Olympians to its streaming service by 2024, led by The Adam Project's Walker Scobell as the titular character, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover.

When it comes to what fans can expect, the first season is said to cover the first book of the series, The Lightning Thief. So, the project is already on track to be more faithful than the critically panned 2010 movie.

Production has already begun, with the cast and crew hard at work bringing Rick Riordan's story to life. Recent set photos showed off a potentially major taxi cab scene and the front of the Empire State Building—aka Mount Olympus itself.

Now, some new glimpses from the set provided some new teases of what’s to come.

Percy Jackson Visits the Museum

Thanks to Twitter user @Liv2bLeen, fans now have some new set photos to glimpse at when it comes to what Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be bringing to the table/

The first set of photos sees Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryand Simhadri—aka the entire main trio—walking around a museum:

Another bundle of pictures takes the action outside next to a fountain, where Grover can be seen sitting down talking with Percy as Jeffries talks to a crew member with a yellow hat. There's a strong chance that these photos weren't taken while cameras were rolling:

Lastly, @updatespercy posted some photos that show a sign warning the locals about filming on display. Fans can also get a good glimpse at the inside of the museum where the action is taking place:

How Will Disney+ Adapt the Percy Jackson Museum Scene?

So what exactly might fans be looking at?

In the photo with the cast by the fountain, if one looks closely, it seems that Walker Scobell is wet—as if he maybe was just in the fountain behind them or maybe a bigger body of water. Could this scene come after the titular character takes on Echidna, the mother of monsters, and her son, Chimera?

After all, that outside area does seem like it could stand in for the underground museum at the St. Louis Gateway Arch, where the scene in question took place.

Another possible part of the book that might be unfolding is at the beginning of the book, with Percy at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Here, Percy ends up using a fountain's water on a fellow classmate and is then pulled aside by his teacher, Mrs. Dodds. Little did he know how she ended up being a fury, who he then ends up destroying. In the source material, that scene only includes Percy in the action, but the show could be switching things up.

In fact, what fans see here could be an amalgamation of more than one scene from the book. Adaptations do generally take things into their own hands when it comes to translating a story from one format to another. Hopefully, that's all done respectfully when it comes to this Disney+ series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently estimated to hit Disney+ either late 2023 or into 2024.