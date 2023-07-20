The three leading characters of Percy Jackson and the Olympians just got their very first poster art.

The 2010 and 2013 movies based on Rick Riordan's now classic novels didn't leave the best taste in fans' mouths. Thankfully, Disney is working on bringing a fresh adaptation to life.

The Disney+ series will star Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Toby Stephens as the Greek God Poseidon, and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus.

The Percy Jackson Trio Assembled

A new image from San Diego Comic-Con 2023 showcased a fresh look at the lead characters of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 in a new piece of promotional poster art.

Aryan Simhadri's Grover is rocking a bright blue jacket, Walker Scobell's Percy Jackson is pulling off the plaid, and Leah Jeffries is looking serious in her purple jacket and blue button-up.

Disney

The three were actually seen together in nearly the same clothing back in August of last year, but it wasn't for official promotional material like the gathering above.

Disney

What Can Fans Expect From Percy Jackson?

Hopefully, this iteration of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and its lead characters, can do a better job bringing the source material to life than the older films did.

This time around, the original author, Rick Riordan, is heavily involved. That alone has provided a sense of peace for many fans.

The series first began filming in June of 2022, when internet spectators saw glimpses of its main characters in action. There was even a big scene at a museum—where fans think the project was shooting the iconic sequence between Percy and Echidna, the mother of monsters.

Production officially wrapped in February, but sadly, the series is quite a ways away, with all eight episodes of the first season set to debut at some point in 2024.

The good news, assuming this new adaption sticks the landing, a second season seems to already be in development. Supposedly, Rick Riordan and the show's writers were already given the green light for Season 2 before the ongoing WGA strike started.