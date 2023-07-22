Disney+ Percy Jackson: First Posters for Main Characters Revealed

The first character posters for the three leads of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians have been released online.

Disney's eight-episode first season of Percy Jackson will debut in 2024, with production complete and work on Season 2 already underway.

Promotional art from this year's San Diego Comic-Con revealed the starring trio of Percy, Grover, and Annabeth together, while fans caught a peak at the Disney+ leads from the set in Vancouver, Canada.

Disney+ Reveals New Percy Jackson Posters

Disney+'s official Percy Jackson Twitter account released the first three character posters for the upcoming 2024 series, showing off the best look yet at the young leads of Percy, Grover, and Annabeth.

Percy Jackson - Walker Scobell

Disney+

Greek demigod Percy is the son of Poseidon (the God of the Sea) and mortal woman Sally Jackson.

The series' titular hero meets his friends Grover and Annabeth at Camp Half-Blood - a safe haven for demigods - before they embark on quests to protect the world from mythological threats.

Grover Underwood - Aryan Simhadri

Disney+

Percy's loyal friend Grover is a satyr, a creature from Greek mythology with a human upper body and a goat lower body.

Grover is dedicated to finding and protecting demigods like Percy and guiding them to Camp Half-Blood.

Annabeth Chase - Leah Sava Jeffries

Disney+

Annabeth is the daughter of Athena (the God of wisdom, warfare, and handicraft) who is naturally skilled in battle strategy and problem-solving.

The demigod girl has a romantic relationship with Percy which develops throughout the book series.

Percy Jackson's Marketing Campaign Kicks Into Gear

As Percy Jackson has now released its first batch of character posters after showing off promotional art at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the series is clearly preparing to kick its marketing campaign into gear.

The Disney+ adaptation is expected to debut on the streaming service in early 2024, meaning the premiere of the eight-episode season could be as little as six months away depending on how far into next year it arrives.

So, fans may be getting close to seeing the first trailer for Percy Jackson now that Disney+ is ready to begin bringing the series into the public eye.

But before then, it wouldn't be surprising if Disney+ were to release more character posters to go along with the leading three.

The studio will likely drop art to celebrate the series' many Greek gods, including Zeus who will posthumously be played by the late Lance Reddick (John Wick).

With production complete and no reshoots currently expected, Percy Jackson's release appears unlikely to be impacted by the ongoing writer and actor strikes.

However, depending on how long the strikes continue to stall Hollywood, they may affect the length of the wait for Season 2 - which is already in development.

Percy Jackson is expected to premiere in early 2024.