John Wick Star Lance Reddick Dies

A new report revealed that an actor set to appear in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 passed away.

John Wick's Charon Dead at 60

TMZ reported that actor Lance Reddick, best known for his work in HBO’s The Wire and his appearances as the Continental Hotel's concierge, Charon, in every movie in the John Wick franchise, passed away at the age of 60.

TMZ's sources stated that Reddick's cause of death appeared to be natural.

The actor was currently in the midst of doing press for John Wick: Chapter 4 but did not attend this week’s premiere for the film, as indicated by a social media post he had made. Reddick has been a fixture of the John Wick franchise, having appeared in all four of its movies.

A Big Loss for Movies & TV

Lance Reddick had such a distinctive on-screen presence, possessing a fierce intensity and a commanding air. Every character he inhabited was a memorable one. But he also seemed to never take himself too seriously, having appeared in humorous videos for comedy outlets like Funny or Die and Adult Swim.

In addition to starring in hits like The Wire, his television work included roles in Fringe, Oz, and Bosch. His non-John Wick movie appearances encompassed popular films like Angel Has Fallen and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

Reddick had been in the acting business for over 30 years. He leaves behind a wife, Stephanie, and two children, Yyvonne and Christopher. He will also have a posthumous role as Zeus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.

The Direct offers condolences to Lance Reddick’s loved ones during this time.