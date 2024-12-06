The highly anticipated John Wick spinoff film Ballerina is almost here, and Lionsgate has a new poster to celebrate the occasion.

The movie, which takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, follows Ana De Armas' Eve Macarro, a ballerina assassin who is out for revenge for the death of her father.

Keanue Reeves' John Wick will appear in the film, alongside other familiar faces, including Ian McShane's Winston and the late Lance Reddick, who played Charon.

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus will be joining the fun for Ballerina as well, as he plays a new character named Daniel Pine.

Ana De Armas Shows Off New Ink for Ballerina in CCXP Poster

Lionsgate is set to showcase its upcoming John Wick spinoff film Ballerina at the CCXP convention in Brazil this year, and a new poster has been released ahead of its big panel.

The post, which can be seen below, showcases Ana De Armas' ballerina and assassin Eve Macarro.

Her shirtless back is displayed to the audience, showing some series ink, including the Latin phrase "Lux In Tenedris," which translates to "Light in Darkness."

The Ballerina panel at CCXP will be held on Sunday, December 8, at 2:00 p.m. PST. The panel will also be live-streamed and can be viewed on Lionsgate's YouTube channel.

Several key John Wick producers previously spoke with The Direct about Ballerina and how it'll carve its own place into the franchise.

Producer Eric Lee revealed that Ballerina will follow Ana De Armas' leading character as she tries to "[make] her way into the world," which is starkly different from John Wick, which follows him trying to leave it.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski teased that with this new movie, they "get to explore the world and explore different paths or characters that [they] didn't have time for."

If everything goes well with Ballerina, Lee also confirmed that "ideally," this would be the start of a whole new series of movies following Armas' Assassin.

Make sure to check out the full conversation here!

Ballerina is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.