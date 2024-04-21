Fans got a look at the late Lance Reddick in one of his final movie performances thanks to footage of the John Wick spinoff Ballerina shown to attendees at CinemaCon.

Reddick, known for his roles in the John Wick movie franchise and Horizon video games series, sadly passed away in early 2023.

Due to the actor’s talent and busy schedule, however, he still has performances left for the world to see. One of those unfolded recently on Disney+, where he played Zeus on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Lance Reddick Makes One Final John Wick Appearance

Lionsgate

During CinemaCon 2024, Lionsgate showed off new footage of its upcoming John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, showcasing the final appearance of Lance Reddick as the Continental Hotel manager, Charon.

The footage, which The Direct was in attendance to witness, shows the film’s leading assassin, Ana de Armas’ Eve, seemingly checking in at The Continental.

While the character of Charon is deceased in the current timeline of the John Wick franchise, Ballerina takes place between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, allowing Reddick to grace movie theaters again.

Lance Reddick is not the only familiar face to make it into the brief teaser. Anjelica Huston’s The Director and Ian McShane’s Winston both briefly appeared, as did Keanu Reeves's John Wick, who can bypass his Chapter 4 fate given Ballerina’s spot on the timeline.

Another big name who made it into the footage was Norman Reedus, known for his time as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead franchise, who plays a new character in the film.

As for the details of all that went down in the trailer, without context, it is hard to describe—but there was plenty of kickass action and some snowy locales. Needless to say, it feels like it will fit in well with the rest of the franchise.

What Lance Reddick Appearances Remain?

As of writing, Ballerina is expected to be the last movie appearance of Lance Reddick. He did also film another project called St. Sebastian, but that particular project has been in limbo for over a decade.

The actor was attached to movies titled In War They Come and Apteros, the status of which remain unknown.

His voice talent will also appear in the upcoming animated series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! So, thankfully, the world has more of the actor's performances to experience following his unexpected passing.

With Ballerina having been delayed until the summer of 2025, it is expected to be the actor’s last onscreen appearance. As for the overall film, Ana de Armas’ John Wick spin-off sounds like it will be a great time—only made better by Lance Reddick’s Charon getting one last cameo.

If Lionsgate is successful, Ballerina could easily launch Armas’ character into her own series of films, filling in the empty spot left by John Wick. Though everyone is undoubtedly going to be crossing their fingers that Keanue Reeves’ cameo in next year’s film won't be the last time he’s onscreen with Armas.

Ballerina is set to release on June 6, 2025.

