John Wick's TV Spin-off Show Gets New Release Date Window

A set of new quotes have offered fans the first hint at a release window for the John Wick spin-off TV series, The Continental.

The streaming series is set to expand even further on the fictional hotel for the world's best assassins that have been seen in all four John Wick films.

While the Wick films proper may be done, Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves' series is set for a massive expansion.

Of course, there is The Continental show on the way, as well as an Ana de Armas-led spin-off movie titled Ballerina.

When Will John Wick's The Continental Show Release?

Lionsgate

According to John Wick: Chapter 4 producer Erica Lee, the upcoming streaming spin-off series, The Continental will debut this coming Fall.

In a recent interview with Collider, Lee said fans can expect the series "in September."

She described the project as three 90-minute installments, coming together as a mini-movie of sorts. Lee said the whole thing is "one continuation" with no time jumps between episodes.

The series will stream on Peacock and will focus on a younger 1970s version of the New York Continental manager, Winston (who is played by Ian McShane in the John Wick films). Winston will be played by Colin Woodell this time around with a younger take on Lance Reddick's Charron being brought to life by Ayomide Adegun.

Lee remarked that "doing a prequel" gives them "a lot of flexibility" to work around and expand upon the John Wick world:

“It's young Winston and young Lance Reddick, young Charon. The showrunners actually came, we heard a lot of pitches and we were debating whether or not we wanted to do a similar timeline of John Wick or an alternate timeline. We felt like doing a prequel, doing an alternate timeline gave us a lot of flexibility just in running parallel tracks. But also what I think people love so much about John Wick and the 'John Wick' world are learning about the hotels and the Easter eggs."

She noted that in The Continental fans will get the chance to "learn more and dig deeper into" the fictional hotel chain seen in the films, getting a taste of the Continental's inner workings:

"We give so little about each character and about the hotel in each movie that I think people were really excited to learn more and dig deeper into The Continental like, what does the cleaner there look like? What is the staff like? How do you get into The Continental? How are the gold coins made? So, with this timeline and this setting, we're allowed to do a really deep dive into that and explore a lot of that stuff."

This release update comes as Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake recently revealed to Deadline that The Contintental's "episodes are nearly finished."

Expanding the World of John Wick

It is absolutely incredible to look back at the John Wick franchise and see how far the series has come. What was initially supposed to be a straight-to-DVD Keanu Reeves-led action movie turned into a whole cinematic universe. And The Continental is a perfect example of that.

The series sounds like a fascinating prospect for fans of the franchise, offering a look at how Ian McShane's Winston and the late Lance Reddick's Charron came to be.

By the time the films take place, the New York Continental is not around for very long. This Peacock series will seemingly pull the curtain back, showing off just how everything works within the hotel.

And Lionsgate should be excited that they are going to be able to strike while the iron is hot with this TV spin-off.

Seeing as John Wick 4 just hit theaters worldwide, a streaming release for the big-screen blockbuster will come a few months down the line, and then just a little while after that, The Continental will be ready to stream in September.

It is a release plan that (if The Continental is as much a critical success as the latest John Wick movie) could end up making 2023 the year of Wick.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is playing in theaters worldwide now, with The Continental primed for a September release on Peacock.