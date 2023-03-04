Keanu Reeves Really Wants to Play 1 Marvel Superhero

In a recent Reddit AMA, actor Keanu Reeves went on record to note that he's always wanted to play one particular Marvel superhero.

Keanu Reeves Aims for Wolverine

John Wick 4 star Keanu Reeves participated in a Reddit AMA, where he name-dropped a Marvel character he'd love to embody one day.

When asked if there were any roles he regretted turning down, the action star quickly noted how there weren't, but that he "did always want to play Wolverine."

This isn't the first time the actor voiced a desire to bring the character to life. Back in 2020, while speaking with SiriusXM, Reeves reiterated his love for the Marvel hero:

"I always wanted to play Wolverine... Frank Miller's Wolverine, for sure."

This story is developing... please check back for updates.

