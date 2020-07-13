Logan's Dafne Keen Really Wants to Reprise Her X23 Role as Part of the MCU's X-Men

The Disney-Fox merger that was completed last year paved the way for the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to return home to Marvel Studios. Not much is known about the eventual debut of the new characters to the MCU, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already confirmed that it is in the works behind the scenes.

Among the plethora of characters, many would argue that Wolverine's debut in the franchise has been the most anticipated. Fans have campaigned for longtime Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to reprise his iconic take of the character, but the veteran X-Men actor has already shared that he is done playing the role. Despite that, it seems that one of his co-stars from 2017's Logan would still be interested in reprising an iconic role for the MCU this time around.

NEWS

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Logan actress Dafne Keen revealed that she would "definitely" play X-23 again if Marvel Studios would give her an opportunity to do so:

"Yes, definitely. 100 percent."

WHAT THIS MEANS

Keen's breakout performance in Logan as X-23 has been admired by many fans, critics, and even her fellow cast members. With that in mind, it would be a welcome sight for fans to witness Keen reprise her iconic take of the character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, given that the X-Men have yet to debut in the MCU, it seems unlikely that the franchise would introduce a character like X-23 sooner than the other established members of the team. More so, it has already been confirmed that Ryan Reynold's Deadpool is the only Fox/Marvel character that Marvel Studios will not reboot, meaning Keen's take on the character during Logan was a one-off. Despite that, the possibilities are endless due to the wider presence of the multiverse, and this could pave the way for Keener's X-23 portrayal to at least be featured in some capacity.

Whatever the case, it's safe to say that Keen's interest in the character (and presumably the franchise) is still alive. In a way, this could be a good starting point if Marvel Studios decides to plan a storyline for X-23 in the future.