Chris Pratt Reacts to Backlash | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay | Deadpool 3 Plot Details | Doctor Strange 3 Comments | New MCU Timeline | Tom Hardy's Venom 3 Photo | Wonder Man Disney+ Show | Captain Marvel 2 Reshoots |

Marvel Studios In Talks With Taron Egerton, And It Might Be For MCU's Wolverine

Taron Egerton, Wolverine, Kevin Feige
By Richard Nebens

Rocketman Star Met With Marvel Studios

Wolverine, Taron Egerton
Marvel

Kingsman ​​​​​​actor Taron Egerton revealed to The New York Times that he's met with Marvel Studios executives, including the studio's president, Kevin Feige.

Egerton stated that he'd be hopeful to succeed Hugh Jackman in the role, although he admitted he'd be "apprehensive as well" after Jackman became a fan-favorite playing the adamantium-adorned mutant. Even with that nervousness, however, he hopes to at least have a shot at playing James Howlett in the expansive universe:

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that. I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.... But hopefully if [the role of Wolverine] does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

The report did not confirm whether Egerton's Marvel Studios meetings have been for the role of Wolverine or for another MCU character. The Kingsman lead remains among the most popular fan castings to play the MCU's Wolverine alongside Daniel Radcliffe.

Developing...

Read More About:

Wolverine / Kevin Feige /

LATEST NEWS

Hulk, Valkyrie Valkyrie Actress Offers Update on Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Relationship After Endgame
Placeholder Kevin Feige Wanted to Remove 'Corny' Doctor Strange 2 Scene, But Sam Raimi Refused
Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Black Adam, Sabbac Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Reveals Best Look Yet at Devilish Main Villain (Photos)
Spider-Man Homecoming Scorpion MCU Scorpion Actor Shares Fan Frustration for Villain Absence In Spider-Man Sequels