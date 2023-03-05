Taron Egerton Admits He's Losing Interest In Joining Marvel

While MCU fans have fancast Taron Egerton for a number of potential Marvel roles, including Wolverine, the franchise may not be on the actor's radar anymore.

Egerton has been on MCU fans' radar for the last few years as he builds an impressive resume with projects like Kingsman: The Secret Service, Sing, and Rocketman. He even confirmed that he had a general meeting with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in July 2022, inciting fans' hopes for him to take a role soon.

In February 2022, Egerton even admitted that the idea of him playing Wolverine would be "really exciting," but confirmed that he wasn't officially in discussions to join the franchise.

Unfortunately, that feeling may not be the same now with the idea of the actor joining the highest-grossing franchise in movie history.

Taron Egerton's MCU Hopes Waning

Marvel

In the March 2023 issue of Total Film magazine, actor Taron Egerton explained why he's not as hopeful or adamant about joining the MCU as he once was.

Egerton was asked which Marvel character he mentioned to studio president Kevin Feige during their meeting last year and whether it's still up for grabs. To answer, he admitted that he's "too old for it now" and that "that ship has probably sailed," specifically mentioning Wolverine in his answer as well:

"Well, the one that I mentioned is up for grabs, but I’m too old for it now. I think that ship has probably sailed. Yeah, that whole Wolverine thing – I get asked about it and no matter what you say, it gets turned into what people want you to say about it. I’m not going to be the guy to play Wolverine. There’s no signs pointing towards that being the thing. And I just don’t know if I’m maybe… I don’t know. Maybe I’m getting to the point where that’s not what I want any more. I don’t know."

Although he's not counting out a role in the MCU, noting that he's "really enjoyed watching" the movies over the years, he's not sure if "they’re the right thing" for him at this point in time:

"I’d never say never, and I do love those movies. I’ve really enjoyed watching them over the past 10, 15 years. But whether I… You know, it may not be that they’re the right thing for me any more. I think maybe I’m past the point where that felt like the right thing [for my career]."

He looked back to his time working on Black Bird, which he truly enjoyed, and he wants to get into more work along those lines moving forward:

"Like, I really enjoyed doing 'Black Bird.' I really enjoyed that. I’m really excited about my next Apple project, which I’m doing at the end of the year. It’s not going to be called 'Firebug' but that’s what it’s currently called. I’d like to try and find things that are more in that vein, I think."

Will Taron Egerton Ever Join the MCU?

Even with countless roles still up for grabs in future MCU projects, specifically with the X-Men and Fantastic Four on the way, it seems that Taron Egerton isn't going all-out in pursuit of an MCU role as he was in the last few years.

While he doesn't have anything negative to say about the franchise the way other actors have in the past, the Golden Globe winner is clearly enjoying the current path he's taking with his professional career.

Of course, Egerton won't even hit his 34th birthday until November 2023, leaving him with more than enough time to take on an MCU role should he and Marvel agree on the right one.

And although some will certainly be disappointed that he may not become the MCU's Wolverine or even one of the franchise's other heavy-hitters at this time, all hope isn't lost with so much still on the way in the Multiverse Saga.