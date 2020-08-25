Taron Egerton Responds to MCU Wolverine Rumors & Fan Castings

The X-Men will make their arrival to the MCU, and if fans had a time stone in their possession, you could be sure they'd come to bargain for just one official casting: Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine in the MCU. The original actor to don the claws admitted that he would have likely continued his X-Men role had Disney and Fox agreed to a deal earlier.

Granted, after saying good-bye to the character in a powerful performance in Logan, it would only be right for a new actor to take the mantle, and fans are already hard at work in ushering their support for fan-casting choices. Recently, one notable actor acknowledged he's seen the fan support, and he just so happens to be close with the original Wolverine himself.

NEWS

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Taron Egerton took the time to discuss both his past and upcoming film projects. Among the topics he elaborated on was his friendship with the original Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, as Egerton revealed he's seen the fan casting support for him to play the adamantium hero:

Hugh Jackman, who Egerton became friends with when they filmed Eddie The Eagle together, is a former ambassador for Montblanc. Did he pass on any advice? “He is happy to pass the baton or, indeed, pen over to me,” he says, laughing. Speaking of Wolverine, has Egerton seen artwork of himself as the X-Man, made by fans who want the 30-year-old to be the next to don the knuckle blades? He thinks carefully, so as not to rule out a future for which there is currently no present.

Egerton confirmed that any speculation is nothing but speculation as of now. While he appreciates the support, he reiterated there is no foundation for the speculation:

“That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering,” he says. “I love Marvel, but it’s just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumours.” Did he stick the drawing of himself in the suit up on the wall? “No. Surprisingly, I don’t have any pictures of myself up on the wall.”

WHAT THIS MEANS

Hugh Jackman and Wolverine have become such a synonymous duo, much like Robert Downey Jr. and Tony Stark, that it's difficult to imagine anyone else donning the claws. But it's only right to acknowledge Jackman's performance in saying goodbye to the character in Logan, and fans instead should be excited at the potential of welcoming Wolverine alongside the other established MCU characters.

Taron Egerton has done tremendous work in the Kingsman franchise as well as with performances in films like Eddie the Eagle and Rocketman, so the task of following up Hugh Jackman might not be too daunting for Egerton. If anything, fans should want someone invested about the role, and Egerton revealing he appreciates the fan casting is a welcome sign.

But of course, it's only speculation at this point. Still, if there's hope that whomever takes on the role of the MCU's Wolverine would truly explore the character to the fullest, Taron Egerton is a strong choice based on his resume. And on the plus side, he could have Hugh Jackman in his corner helping him prep for donning the iconic yellow comic accurate suit.