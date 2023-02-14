Marvel Boss Teases Hugh Jackman’s ‘Incredible’ R-Rated Wolverine Return

As Hugh Jackman prepares for his highly-anticipated comeback as Wolverine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hyped up the fact that Jackman will be part of the MCU's first R-rated movie.

Kevin Feige Celebrates R-Rated Wolverine

Marvel

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared his excitement to have Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return for another round of action in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

When asked about his thoughts on bringing mutants to the MCU, especially having started his career working on 2000's X-Men, Feige noted how amazing it was to have Jackman be part of the MCU's first R-rated movie:

"It’s amazing. And we’ve got Hugh Jackman coming back for our first 'Deadpool' film within the MCU. That’s our first R-rated film. To have Hugh come back is incredible."

The Marvel executive looked back to Jackman's initial audition for the movie, sharing stories about how everything came to be while celebrating the full-circle moment this threequel brings:

"For me, personally, that is where I started. I remember sitting behind the camera — well behind the camera — at his audition for the film. It was his first on-set audition, and he flew up to Toronto to do a read with Anna Paquin. For him, and for me, and I think for all of the fans of Marvel, it’s unbelievable what has happened in those 23 years. It’s very full-circle having him come back in this new 'Deadpool' film."

About a month after Jackman was confirmed for Deadpool 3, Feige addressed the X-Men's imminent arrival in the MCU, particularly after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Season 1 finale name-dropped the mutants for the first time in the MCU:

"That’s what Jennifer Walters just asked the robot in the final episode of 'She-Hulk.' And I’ll give you the same answer that he gave, which was, I don’t remember, no answer, I think was what he gave, yes. But Deadpool and Wolverine, you know, we’re getting close."

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy also discussed the MCU's first R-rated movie in December 2022, expressing how much fun he was having before shooting even begins and noting how much he enjoys developing something so unique:

“I’m having so much fun, and I haven’t even hit the shooting floor yet. [...] I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it’s not just that it’s rated R. It’s that it’s so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.”

