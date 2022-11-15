Marvel Studios' First R-Rated Live-Action Show Reportedly Likely to Drop In 2024

According to a new report, Daredevil: Born Again will not only be bringing over the star of Netflix's Daredevil, but a probable R-rated sticker as well.

The MCU series is set to start streaming on Disney+ sometime in 2024, with Charlie Cox back to reprise his Marvel role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Cox's Man Without Fear has appeared in two MCU projects since Daredevil's cancellation, bringing a different, more comedic tone than fans of the character are used to. This has raised questions about if the hero of Hell's Kitchen will sport his signature mature milieu in his solo series Daredevil: Born Again.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has teased that R-rated content would come to the MCU, thanks to "the elasticity" their streaming platform affords them, and the first of these has already been announced in the record-breaking Marvel Zombies.

But if a new report is to be believed, Daredevil: Born Again will be the next in a string of R-rated content appearing on Disney+.

Keeping it Mature for Matt Murdock

Marvel

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Daredevil: Born Again will "likely" be TV-MA (the television equivalent of R-rated).

Replying to a fan on Twitter who asked, "is Daredevil gonna be TV-MA?" Richtman responded with a simple "likely."

He was then prompted with the follow-up question, "Any chances of Echo, Blade Agatha, or Thunderbolts [will receive the same rating]?" To which the noted insider said, "No."

This news comes as Marvel Studios preps Marvel Zombies, the MCU's first R-rated project, with supposed plans for even more TV-MA content in the future.

How Important is Born Again's R-Rating?

While an R-rating for Daredevil: Born Again is not a necessity, it is something that has the potential to elevate the series. Daredevil is a character known for his mature level of storytelling when compared to his other Marvel compatriots, so an R-rated TV show centered on the character just makes sense.

Of course, they can get away with about 80% of what made Netflix's Daredevil special without that R-rating, but it is that leftover 20% that elevated the experience and made a show that was so incredibly true to the source material. With that R-rating, the punches have just that bit more impact and the storytelling can go that little bit further.

It is exciting to see the MCU stretch the formula a bit, taking on everything from the gritty dark narrative of Daredevil: Born Again, to a straight-up sitcom seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to start its 18-episode run on Disney+ in Spring 2024.