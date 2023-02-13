Disney+'s Daredevil Will Be 'Very Different' from Netflix Version, Confirms Star

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has commented on the differences between MCU's Daredevil: Born Again and the Netflix series.

The topic itself is a heated one. Not only has Marvel Studios been vague on Born Again's ties to the original series, but fans are concerned the show's level of violence and intensity will be watered down for Disney+.

Now that shooting is about to get underway, Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio has confirmed that certain differences exist while also communicating his confidence in the change.

Kingpin Actor Talks 'Very Different' Daredevil Series

When a fan expressed both his hopes and his doubts about Daredevil: Born Again for Disney+, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio responded on Twitter, admitting the MCU series will be "very different than the Netflix show" but still "really cool:"

"It's going to be very very cool. Very different than the Netflix show which was as we know was amazing. Yet this is brand new and really smart. We are going to surprise everyone with it. And yes it's going to be really cool."

Daredevil's own Charlie Cox has also commented on certain differences between the two shows.

In talking with NME, Cox claims he believes the Disney+ show "will be dark" but it "won't be as gory."

“My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory."

As to fan concerns and complaints about this change, the actor asked those same individuals why Born Again can't "appeal to a slightly young audience" yet not lose "what we've learned about what works?"

"I would say to those people, we’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

Charlie Cox has also noted that certain changes could be an improvement, such as the potential for "a heavy influence of courtroom stuff..."

“I think because of the number of episodes they’ve committed to, there’ll be a heavy influence of courtroom stuff—Matt Murdock, the lawyer in the new show. So I’m heavily focused on researching that area of this character and his life. It was one of the areas we didn’t do a huge amount of exploration around before. Even my accent is probably really rusty.”

A Daredevil Star Without Fear

D'Onofrio has been singing the praises of Daredevil: Born Again for some time.

In addition to assuring fans that the MCU series is "really smart" and one that "will surprise everyone," in the past, he's also told audiences that they "have no idea" what's in store.

While other comments from Marvel Studios' talent and creatives have alluded to a lighter tone for Born Again, a lack of violence doesn't mean a lack of impact or the absence of stakes. Nor does gore equate to a better show or a higher level of storytelling.

In fact, what audiences don't see is typically more powerful and meaningful than what they do.

Regardless of how fans will receive this confirmation from D'Onofrio, it is, in fact, a confirmation that Netflix's Daredevil is different than the MCU's, and that means a blank slate in terms of storytelling.

Since cameras are expected to roll at any time, the Daredevil faithful will hopefully learn more about what Marvel Studios has planned for Kingpin and Matt Murdock, and how the two shows differ.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to debut in Spring 2024 on Disney+.