Deadpool vs. Wolverine MCU Rivalry Teased by Lead Actor

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is prepped to make his MCU debut in 2024's Deadpool 3, and he'll come in with a rivalry already brewing as he reunites with Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson.

Jackman became the talk of the MCU community in September 2022 when he teamed up with Reynolds to announce that he was coming back for one last round as James Howlett under the Marvel Studios umbrella. This will take him out of the Fox X-Men timeline before his story concludes in 2017's Logan, allowing him to take in a Multiverse's worth of new storylines and plot threads as he and Deadpool join a world with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

While this is first and foremost a Deadpool movie, Jackman won't play just a bit part or be utilized in a cameo for his MCU arrival, as his role will be just about as big as Reynolds' while they learn what the Marvel Studios story is all about.

And now, as fans look forward to seeing their second full team-up outing after X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, Jackman has offered another quote regarding the relationship that his and Reynolds' characters will have this time around.

Deadpool 3 - Wolverine vs. The Merc With a Mouth

Marvel

Speaking with People Magazine, Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman teased the kind of rivalry that his Wolverine will have with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool when this movie arrives.

While teasing a new dynamic that he'll get to explore as Wolverine, Jackman teased that "classic comic-book rivals" will come to life together as he and Reynolds meet in the MCU:

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there’s also a dynamic that I’ve never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I’ve never done before. I can’t wait.'"

Jackman "honestly" thought that he was "done" playing his role as James Howlett before Deadpool 3 was formulated, reconfirming that he was "at peace with" leaving this character in the past:

"I was at peace with it. I got asked every day, either in interviews or Ryan Reynolds [saying,] 'Can we do it again?' and I’m like, 'No, I’m done.'"

Sharing how he'll "probably have more fun on this movie" than anything he's ever done before, he envisions himself and Reynolds coming to blows with each other on camera on a regular basis while shooting this movie:

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it’s fair to say they’ll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time. All jokes aside, I’ll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I’ve ever done."

Jackman previously spoke about the relationship between Wolverine and Deadpool in late December 2022, noting how the clawed mutant will unquestionably want to "punch (Deadpool) in the head" on a regular basis in the plot:

“10 being really close, zero being the reality—that’s what we are. We’re zero. We are opposites. Hate each other. I’m just talking from—let’s talk from my perspective. [Wolverine’s] annoyed by [Deadpool]. Frustrated by him. Wants to be a million miles away from him or punch him in the head. So... I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

Calling the duo "sort of opposites," Jackman noted how Deadpool and Wolverine are different from each other in almost every way, making for a wild dynamic as they team up with each other:

“They’re sort of opposites. My vinegar to his… like he’s the fast talking, quick-witted, loudmouth, and my character just wants to punch him in the head.”

Deadpool Goes Head to Head with Wolverine in MCU

While Wolverine and Deadpool will unquestionably have to team up with one another to face whatever huge big bad comes into play in Deadpool 3, their big battle to start appears to be with one another. After all, Wade Wilson will likely be looking forward to joining a world with the heroes he's made fun of for years while Logan will want to continue doing his own thing, pitting them against one another right from jump street.

They'll also reportedly have to deal with the Time Variance Authority as the organization makes a grand return following two seasons of Loki, unquestionably adding another layer of annoyance for both leading characters in their stories. And while fans are certainly looking forward to seeing that tension, their relationship will go through some bumpy times before they find common ground and figure out how to work together for the greater good.

With nearly two years until this movie releases, details on that rivalry will remain under wraps until Reynolds and Jackman find themselves on set together to film this exciting threequel. But with time travel shenanigans and the entire reach of the Multiverse both being brought into the equation, tensions will run high for all parties involved as this adventure starts the MCU's mutant saga.

Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.