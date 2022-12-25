Hugh Jackman Spoils Deadpool 3's Wolverine Relationship

Hugh Jackman has publicly revealed what dynamic fans should expect between his Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

Reynolds has long been trying to coax Jackman into joining his Merc with a Mouth—not including their first on-screen appearance together that no one pays any kind to. Yet, the actor never successfully convinced the performer to put his metal claws back on.

Despite the world believing Jackman was done with his Wolverine role after Logan, the surprise reveal that came only a few months ago shocked fans worldwide—Wolverine was back. Not only that, but he's now set to co-star with Reynolds in a movie that will be entangled with the MCU.

But how exactly will those two interact with one another?

Deadpool and Wolverine’s Dynamic Revealed

Marvel

While speaking on The Empire Film Podcast, Deadpool 3 actor Hugh Jackman commented on what fans should expect to see when his Wolverine collides with Ryan Reynolds' loudmouth mutant.

According to the actor himself, when rating the relationship closeness between the duo in Deadpool 3, they’re a “zero” on a scale of 1-10, and that Wolverine will want to “punch him in the head” on more than one occasion:

"10 being really close, zero being the reality—that's what we are. We're zero. We are opposites. Hate each other. I'm just talking from—let's talk from my perspective. [Wolverine's] annoyed by [Deadpool]. Frustrated by him. Wants to be a million miles away from him or punch him in the head. So... I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

He continued, noting that the two’s dynamic will be similar to that of 1982’s buddy cop action comedy, 48 Hours, at least in terms of the banter between the two.

To conclude, Jackman once again reaffirmed his character’s desire to punch Ryan Reynold’s hero in the face:

“They’re sort of opposites. My vinegar to his… like he’s the fast talking, quick-witted, loudmouth, and my character just wants to punch him in the head.”

How Will Wade and Logan Collide?

What could be even more exciting than seeing Wolverine alongside Deadpool? Well, getting the TVA involved is a start.

Previously, rumors claimed that the mysterious time-traveling authority, including characters such as Miss Minutes and Owen Wilson’s Mobius, would be involved in Deadpool 3. To make them even more credible, Jackman himself confirmed time travel would be in the mix for this third entry.

But how?

While the exact plot points are unknown, given Deadpool’s very nature, he’ll likely start messing with something he shouldn't. One thing will lead to another, and he’ll run into Jackman’s Wolverine, which will probably end with Wade Wilson accidentally displacing Logan from whatever timeline they first meet.

This would undoubtedly strengthen the “opposites attract” energy the two will be maintaining.

Maybe they can at least end up being reluctant friends by the movie’s end?

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024.