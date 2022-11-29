Ryan Reynolds Greets Loki's Miss Minutes Amid Deadpool 3 TVA Rumors

Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds has officially interacted with Miss Minutes on Twitter—sort of.

For those who may have forgotten, Miss Minutes was the loveable yet slightly offputting mascot for the Time Variance Authority. The TVA was introduced in Loki's debut season, which was one of the MCU's first Disney+ shows.

The mysterious authority ruled over time itself, protecting the late Sacred Timeline in the name of He Who Remains (or, the faux Time Keepers to them).

It was recently rumored that Owen Wilson's character Mobius would appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Not only that, but he'd have "a big role."

Now, a new Tweet from Wade Wilson himself has reignited interest in that rumor.

Deadpool Talks With Miss Minutes

An interesting exchange has happened on Twitter between Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds and an unofficial Miss Minutes account.

The fan account tweeted at the Deadpool actor, saying: "Hey there [Deadpool]... Love, Miss Minutes..."

Reynolds simply responded, "Hello, Miss Minutes."

While this is not confirmation of anything, it's a curious interaction, at the very least. Of course, the actor would be well aware of the reaction his Tweet would get, so that purposeful move could be a sign of that the recent rumors of Owen Wilson's involvement in Deadpool 3 and by extension, the TVA itself.

How Will Deadpool Enter the Multiverse?

The idea of the TVA in Deadpool 3 is one that intensely excites fans.

Not only would it be the perfect way to get Deadpool himself into the MCU proper, but it allows the writers to basically do whatever they want with the Multiverse.

Additionally, it allows them to pull Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the story without messing around with Logan like they previously promised.

When it comes to Miss Minutes, she was a fan-favorite element of Loki who had minimal screen time. If she gets to join in on Ryan Reynolds’ party alongside Owen Wilson, audiences will be ecstatic.

But how does Wade Wilson get involved with the Multiverse at all? Well, maybe his universe (the Fox X-Men one) starts to experience an Incursion, the reality-destroying event that, in the comics, signals the arrival of the end of all existence—from which Secret Wars is born.

He could simply be arrested by the TVA for any manner of mischief the character is known for and go through a similar intake process as Tom Hiddleston's character did.

It’s quite literally the perfect way to weave in Deadpool, the end of the Fox Universe, and make the film feel important to the MCU ahead of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which debuts six months after Ryan Reynolds’ third outing.

Maybe the Merc with a Mouth can even use his fourth-wall-breaking abilities to take Miss Minutes along with him.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to hit theaters on November 8.