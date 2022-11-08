Owen Wilson’s Major Role In Deadpool 3 Revealed by New Rumor

Owen Wilson's Mobius played a pivotal role in Season 1 of Loki, but it appears that he may be set for his MCU movie debut in Deadpool 3 according to a new rumor.

Deadpool 3 is currently in the early stages of development, and it's already making headlines with its cast due to the inclusion of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Fans are looking forward to finding out what other names from the MCU and the Fox universe will join the cast, particularly with the Multiverse set to help bring Wade Wilson and James Howlett into the Marvel Studios narrative.

That Multiversal storyline was first explored in 2021's Loki, with Season 1 ending on a massive cliffhanger as multiple dimensions and realities branched off into countless new storylines in Episode 6. Helping lead the way in the effort to fix that problem in Season 2 is Mobius, the Time Variance Authority's top field agent, as he and the God of Mischief work through the mysteries that lie ahead in the Multiverse.

And now, it appears that one of those mysteries is set to lead Mobius into an MCU movie that will explore what the Multiverse is truly capable of bringing.

Mobius Reportedly Part of Deadpool 3 Cast

A new rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman's Patreon account, via Twitter user @DeadpoolUpdate, revealed that Owen Wilson is set to reprise his role as Mobius in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

While nothing has been made official yet, Wilson is said to have "a big role" in Ryan Reynolds' MCU threequel following his return to Disney+ in 2023's Loki Season 2:

"Owen Wilson will have a big role in Deadpool 3. He will reprise his role as Mobius from Loki."

Should this be true, Wilson would be Deadpool 3's fourth confirmed cast member along with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), and Leslie Uggams (Blind Al).

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!