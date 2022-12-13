Deadpool 3 Director Teases Hugh Jackman's Massive Role as Wolverine

Deadpool 3 is set to bring back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in what's said to be a huge role, according to director Shawn Levy.

Jackman's inclusion in Deadpool 3 broke the internet when it first came to light, bringing the X-Men franchise's biggest star back for one final ride. This will be his first time working with Marvel Studios, which is particularly exciting after Jackman told fans many times before that he had hung up the claws for good once Logan released in 2017.

Now, it appears Jackman is all the way back as Wolverine as Deadpool 3's director teased just how important the iconic Marvel mutant is to his upcoming movie.

Hugh Jackman: Deadpool 3's Co-Leading Star?

Speaking with Syfy, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy spoke on Hugh Jackman's role in the threequel as Wolverine.

He shared how thrilling it is to be working on a movie with "this iconic duo together in an entire movie for the first time" as Wolverine and Deadpool team up:

"I can’t say much. Thank God, Stranger Things has trained me to shut my mouth more than is instinctive for me. I’ll just say that to be developing and prepping this movie that has this iconic duo together in an entire movie for the first time — a pairing between Hugh and Ryan, Wolverine and Deadpool. [It's] very much a pairing that the world has waited for for over a decade, [and] I’m the lucky son of a b**** who gets to tell a story about that pair. "

After teasing how long fans have waited for this movie and shared how lucky he is to get to make it, Levy continued to explain how many ideas are coming to life with "the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast:"

“The potential is so rich and every day that we work on the screenplay, there are ideas that we didn’t anticipate that appear because you’re talking about the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast."

Wolverine Back for All the MCU Glory

It's no shock that Wolverine will play a big role in Deadpool 3 considering that he was one of the leading men in most of the original X-Men movies, even getting his own trilogy of solo films as a result. Now, it appears that Marvel Studios is giving Jackman the chance to play a massive role upon his MCU debut as well, with Levy indicating that Wolverine’s new gig will be almost as big as that of Deadpool himself.

Story details are still being kept under wraps for the film, although all signs point to Wolverine and Deadpool going on some kind of wild journey alongside Owen Wilson's Mobius and the rest of the Time Variance Authority. Considering the insanity that will ensue from that plot point alone, Jackman will be in for the craziest story of his Marvel career as he jumps through time and space (again).

Although it was shocking to get Jackman back in any capacity, he’s already back into his Wolverine training regimen ahead of shooting, which will likely take place sometime in 2023. And no matter how the story plays out, the clawed mutant will be no small player in the MCU as the Marvel icon joins the Marvel Studios bandwagon.

Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.