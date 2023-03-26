John Wick's Next Movie, Ballerina, Gets New Release Date Window

While John Wick: Chapter 4 still surges at the box office, Lionsgate has shared a new release update about Ana de Armas' Ballerina.

Ballerina is set to revolve around Rooney, the ballerina assassin seen during John Wick: Chapter 3 hellbent on hunting down her family's killer.

Alongside de Armas, the spin-off will also feature the return of John Wick mainstay Ian McShane and newcomers Norman Reedus and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Despite knowing its premise and its all-star cast, some fans have wondered when exactly the movie will swing into theaters.

When Will John Wick's Ballerina Release?

Lionsgate

Speaking with Deadline, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake confirmed the release window of Ballerina, an upcoming spin-off set in the John Wick universe.

Drake revealed that fans can expect to see the movie in 2024, sometime in either the spring or summer.

Although John Wick: Chapter 4 served as the closer for Keanu Reeves' titular Baba Yaga, Drake teased that they're "not ready to say goodbye" to the actor:

“We’re not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise. It’s what alternative there will be.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves talked about Ana de Armas' spin-off film, confirming that John Wick himself has a "small part to play in it" while praising the actress and director Len Wiseman:

"Yeah, I got to work with Ana de Armas and the director Len Wiseman, and they had a great script, and John Wick has a small part to play in it."

Reeves then revealed that Ballerina takes place in-between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4:

"Len Wiseman was cool. He was like, 'Where do you want to pitch this story in [the] timeline?' So, it takes place between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 of the 'John Wick' stories. It was fun to put the suit back on."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!