When Will John Wick 4 Start Streaming?

John Wick: Chapter 4 began playing in theaters worldwide and its future streaming date is up for debate for fans wanting to watch from home.

Keanu Reeves returns for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise. The action films that began in 2014 have been a rising success, with each chapter earning more money than the one before.

Expanding from the trilogy, JW4 looks to raise the stakes, with a massive cast and more well-choreographed, blood-stained action sequences.

The first three films have grown in popularity over the years through their at-home options for new fans to catch up before seeing the latest installment in theaters. So, when will John Wick: Chapter 4 eventually hit streaming?

When John Wick 4 Will Begin Streaming

John Wick - Chapter 4

Unlike many other franchises like Marvel, DC, or Star Wars, the John Wick franchise isn't distributed by a studio that owns a streaming service.

Produced by Lionsgate, John Wick: Chapter 4 will first hit Starz at its $9/month rate for all subscribers. After exclusively streaming on that platform it will ultimately make its way to NBCUniversal's Peacock service.

Studios like Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, and Universal have fast-tracked how quickly their films go from theaters to each of their respective direct-to-consumer streaming services.

Lionsgate is in a different situation, having deals in place with both Starz and Peacock. Considering Liongate's 2022 release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent didn't begin streaming on Starz until six months after its release.

Don't expect John Wick: Chapter 4 to be streaming on Starz anytime before September of this year, giving the studio plenty of time squeeze every drop of profit they can get out of the box office and at-home purchases.

Predicting When John Wick: Chapter 4 Will Be Available to Purchase

While September seems far away, fans wanting to wait for an at-home experience will be able to rent or purchase sometime this Spring or Summer.

Based on previous Lionsgate installments, John Wick: Chapter 4 could become available to purchase on VOD as early as May, or the equivalent of six weeks from the theatrical release.

Just like any other movie, especially since the worldwide pandemic forced studios to get creative and re-write the rule book, these digital release dates are a moving target. Expect a DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K disc release announced around the same time the film becomes available on Amazon's Prime Video and other services.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum earned $326.7 million worldwide, Chapter 4 will look to match or surpass that number over the next month. With the biggest competition coming in the form of a family-friendly Mario Movie, there's plenty of range for John Wick to aim his sights down a promising 2023 box office.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is firing into theaters worldwide.