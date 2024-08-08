Illumination's latest, Despicable Me 4, will soon begin streaming and eventually land on Netflix.

Passing the $750 million mark at the global box office, Despicable Me 4 is another certifiable hit among audiences, likely sparking more spin-offs and sequels.

Despicable Me 4 's Online Release

Fans can enjoy Despicable Me 4 at home, as it is now available for viewing on video-on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. The film can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $29.99.

For families waiting for it to begin streaming, its first stop will be on NBCUniversal's Peacock service, expected to release in November or December.

However, Universal and Netflix made a multi-year deal in 2021, under which Universal's animation movies began streaming on Netflix during the middle 10-month portion of an 18-month pay-one window.

When Will Despicable Me 4 Begin Streaming on Netflix?

Despicable Me 4

The Universal-Netflix arrangement follows a four-month exclusive window on Peacock and includes both Illumination and DreamWorks Animation titles.

As this agreement has been in effect for a few years, fans can now get a better sense of when new Universal animated films will move to streaming on Netflix.

Here's a look at the recent theatrical-to-streaming (Peacock) releases for Universal animated films:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Theatrical: April 5, 2023 Streaming: August 3, 2023 (120 days after theatrical)

Trolls Band Together : Theatrical: November 17, 2023 Streaming: March 15, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)

: Migration: Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Streaming: April 19, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)



The past evidence suggests that Despicable Me 4 will likely follow the 119/120-day window for streaming on Peacock.

To hone in on an exact Netflix streaming prediction, The Super Mario Bros. Movie moved to the streamer 242 days after release, while Trolls Band Together took 241 days to land on Netflix.

This makes Despicable Me 4's approximate streaming release on Netflix March 1 or 2, 2025.

Despicable Me 4 is playing in theaters and available on digital platforms.

