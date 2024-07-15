Minions are back on the big screen with Despicable Me 4, but when should fans expect the animated sequel to be released online on streaming?

Illumination's Despicable Me 4 arrived in theaters on July 3 as the fourth primary film in the franchise and the sixth overall addition to the Despicable Me library.

But despite its sequel status, Gru and his minions are the box office heroes audiences have been waiting for as the animated comedy earned an impressive $122.6 million over the film's five-day domestic debut (per Variety).

[ Despicable Me 4 Cast, Characters & Voice Actors (Photos) ]

When Will Despicable Me 4 Release on Digital?

Illumination

The first step in Despicable Me 4's journey from theaters to streaming is a digital storefront release.

Typically, Universal films take an average of 20 days between releasing in theaters to becoming available on digital storefronts like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Google Play.

For instance, Trolls Band Together became available for digital purchase 23 days after arriving in theaters, while Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken only took 18 days.

However, Despicable Me 4 could take even longer as 41 days separated The Super Mario Bros. Movie from theaters to digital and, most recently, 2024's Kung Fu Panda took 32 days.

Therefore, in light of recent precedent, the film is likely to adopt a 32-day window, putting its online release date around August 4.

Still, since Despicable Me 4 is performing extremely well at the box office, that window may be prolonged and follow The Super Mario Bros. Movie release timeline instead.

If so, Despicable Me 4 may take 41 days before releasing digitally on PVOD around August 13.

The following is a list of recent Universal films and their theatrical-to-digital windows:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Theatrical: April 5, 2023 Digital: May 16, 2023 (41 days after theatrical)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken : Theatrical: June 30 Digital: July 18 (18 days after theatrical)

: Trolls Band Together : Theatrical: November 17 Digital: December 19 (23 days after theatrical)

: Migration: Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Digital: January 23, 2024 (32 days after theatrical)

Kung Fu Panda 4 : Theatrical: March 8, 2024 Digital: April 9, 2024 (32 days after theatrical)



When Will Despicable Me 4 Start Streaming?

When Despicable Me 4 becomes available to stream, the film will first and exclusively be available for four months on the NBC Universal-owned Peacock.

This will be followed by a 10-month streaming run on Netflix due to NBC Universal's agreement with the streamer (shared via Deadline).

After streaming on Netflix for 10 months, Despicable Me 4 is expected to return to Peacock. However, the exact beginning of this streaming schedule is unknown.

Recent Universal movies have averaged around 120 days between arriving in theaters and dropping on Peacock. The Super Mario Bros. Movie took 120 days exactly, while Migration took 119 days.

If so, and Despicable Me 4 does, in fact, release on digital in August, it's likely to begin streaming on Peacock in December and then on Netflix in April 2025.

For reference, here's a look at the time spans between recent Universal films' theatrical debuts and their streaming releases:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Theatrical: April 5, 2023 Streaming: August 3, 2023 (120 days after theatrical)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken : Theatrical: June 30 Streaming: October 20 (112 days after theatrical)

: Trolls Band Together : Theatrical: November 17 Streaming: March 15 (119 days after theatrical)

: Migration: Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Streaming: April 19, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)



Despicable Me 4 is playing in theaters.

