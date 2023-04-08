Illumination, Nintendo, and Universal have a specific plan for The Super Mario Bros. Movie streaming, but when will it begin?

After pushing up its release by two days, the Mario Bros. Movie opened in theaters on Wednesday, April 5.

While the film has been bashed by many critics, earning a 56% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Those that talk with their wallets (the moviegoers) gave Mario a 96% on RT and it received an "A" rating on CinemaScore.

This kid-friendly animated picture is set to rejuvenate Mario on the big screen after the infamous 1993 Super Mario Bros. live-action movie. In a joint production between the gaming studio and Illumination (best known for Despicable Me, Minions, and The Secret Life of Pets), the new Mario had the highest budget in the animation studio's history (around $100 million).

After what will likely be a massive run at the box office, when can families expect to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie at home?

Universal

The placeholder date on Amazon's Prime Video is May 9th, 34 days after release. This would give audiences the opportunity to purchase the film on PVOD just over a month after its theatrical release.

This date could shift based on the film's performance at the box office, especially if it dominates most of April and nears the coveted $1 billion global gross mark.

Several factors make it logical that Illumination/Universal will keep that date. The first is that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5, stripping Mario of many screens (in particular premium screens like IMAX, Dolby, 4DX, etc).

Also, Illumination's summer blockbuster Minions: The Rise of Gru opened in theaters on July 1, 2023, and became available to purchase on PVOD about a month later on August 2. That quick turnaround came despite Minions 2 having an impressive box office run (ultimately grossing $939.4 million globally).

What about those who don't want to pay again to see Mario, but subscribe to Peacock, Netflix, or another streaming service?

Mario Bros. Coming to Peacock and Netflix

As part of a licensing agreement signed in 2021 (a major time of flux in the movie industry during the global pandemic), Universal agreed to share its animated films (Dreamworks and Illumination) with Netflix, Amazon, and parent service Peacock.

After being available to purchase, the film will go on Peacock for four months, then move to Netflix for the next ten, and finally head back to Peacock for the final four. Simple, right?

So, when will The Super Mario Bros. Movie hit Peacock?

June 23, 2023, is the most probable date for Mario and Luigi's adventure to the Mushroom Kingdom to hit Peacock. Minions 2 hit the streamer 84 days after its release, while Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit the NBCUniversal service on March 10, 79 days after theatrical opening.

This would equate to The Super Mario Bros. Movie hitting Netflix approximately four months later on October 23, 2023.

Before it's made available at home, Mario Bros. is set to dominate the April box office and could even break Illumination's worldwide earnings record of $1.15 billion (set by 2015's Minions).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is playing now in theaters worldwide.