New Despicable Me 4 LEGO Set Includes 'Mega' Spoiler from Movie

A new LEGO set inspired by Despicable Me 4 included a major spoiler from the new Universal/Illumination movie.

Steve Carell's Gru will be back in action yet again in Despicable Me 4, complete with his army of Minions and his growing family by his side.

With the franchise having grossed $4.68 billion globally at the box office (including two Minions spin-offs), this sequel will see Gru raising a newborn son as new villain Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) threatens everything he's built to this point.

Despicable Me 4 LEGO Set Shows New Spoilers

Two new sets from LEGO gave away a batch of spoilers for Universal and Illumination's Despicable Me 4.

One set (titled "Minions and Banana Car") included the usual pair of Minions seen in the past five films from the Despicable Me franchise, including a banana car and other fun props.

LEGO

Included in the Banana Car set is a new Minion known as Mega Minion Dave, the only Minion with a not-so-happy look on his face. He's also considerably bigger than the rest of his companions, wearing a stretched-out pair of overalls.

LEGO

Another set (titled "Gru's Family Mansion") includes Minifigs for Gru and his family while also featuring Minion variants named Mel, Jerry, and Tim.

LEGO

These three new Minions all come with unique body styles and physical features, much more so than the usual Minions seen in past movies.

LEGO

The mansion set comes with various expansions to the structure of the house, including rooms for the children along with a bathroom and a kitchen.

LEGO

LEGO also came with a Minions' Music Party Bus set, putting the Minions in a fun bus set complete with musical instruments, speakers, and a full DJ booth. Of further note is that this set includes a "Mega" Minion named Gus as a Minifig.

LEGO

The final new set from Despicable Me 4 is the "Brick-Built Gru and Minions" set, allowing fans to build Steve Carrell's Gru and his Minion brick by brick on a colorful platform.

LEGO

What Will Happen in Despicable Me 4?

With these new Minions being so prominently featured in LEGO's newest Despicable Me 4 sets, it leads to the question of how they will make their way into the story.

One idea is that these could potentially be new characters working under Maxime Le Mal as he seeks revenge on Gru, leading to them being mutated or experimented on in some fashion.

They could also be long-lost brothers of the Minions fans know and love, having been locked up or kept out of sight for years before reappearing in this film.

Whatever the case may be, they will bring a new dynamic to this long-standing franchise as Gru hopes to keep his family safe while getting the newest member to like him as a father.

Despicable Me 4 will hit theaters on July 3.

