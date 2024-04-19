Despicable Me 4 Gets Unsurprising Rating

The official rating for Despicable Me 4 was revealed, and it shouldn't come as a surprise to fans of the animated Illumination Entertainment franchise.

The Despicable Me saga, including the two Minions spin-offs, is renowned for its unique blend of animated action and mildly rude humor that has become universally beloved across age groups.

The Illumination franchise has grown to be the biggest animated franchise of all time with $4.648 billion grossed due to its family appeal, with Despicable Me 4 only expected to match past highs.

Despicable Me 4 Official Rating

In an unsurprising development ahead of its July release, Films Ratings revealed Despicable Me 4 will officially be rated PG for "action and rude humor."

The PG rating means "parental guidance suggested" and indicates some of the movie's content may not be suitable for all children.

The news will come as no shocker to Despicable Me fans as all three previous movies and the two Minions spin-off flicks arrived PG-rated.

Out of the first three Despicable Me movies, this rating is most similar to the third with the same warnings for "action and rude humor:"

Despicable Me (2010) - Rated PG for rude humor and mild action.

(2010) - Rated PG for rude humor and mild action. Despicable Me 2 (2013) - Rated PG for rude humor and mild action.

(2013) - Rated PG for rude humor and mild action. Despicable Me 3 (2017) - Rated PG for action and rude humor.

Despicable Me 4's rating warnings also match 2015's Minions, while the franchise's billion-dollar-grossing last entry, Minions: The Rise of Gru, also came with an alert for its violence:

Minions (2015) - Rated PG for action and rude humor.

(2015) - Rated PG for action and rude humor. Minions: The Rise Of Gru (2020) - Rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor.

What To Expect in Despicable Me 4

Every Despicable Me movie has delivered a familiar blend of family-friendly action, humor, and fun. This year's fourth flick in the mainline franchise is expected to bring plenty more of the same which is only proven by its unsurprising rating.

Despicable Me 4 will reunite former supervillain Gru (Steve Carell) with his crime-fighting wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) as they welcome a new addition to their family of three adopted girls in Gru Jr., which is bound to bring plenty of struggles for the couple.

This comes as the family and their familiar Minion companions will be taken on the run from Will Ferrell's new villain, Maxime Le Mal, and his femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina, played by Sofía Vergara.

The description for Despicable Me 4 has promised it will launch "an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem." As such, fans likely have plenty more of this franchise's familiar fun to look forward to.

Despicable Me 4 hits theaters on July 3.