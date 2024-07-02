The AMC and Cinemark theater chains are expanding their popcorn bucket offerings with new collectible Minions-inspired merchandise for Despicable Me 4.

The popcorn bucket craze reached new heights in 2024, starting with the sandworm-inspired collectible for Dune: Part Two before Deadpool & Wolverine debuted multiple wild buckets of its own.

Animated movies have also jumped on the trend with Disney bringing a pair of buckets inspired by characters from Inside Out 2.

Despicable Me 4: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

AMC Theaters has a new line of popcorn buckets that will be available for sale to celebrate the release of Universal and Illumination's Despicable Me 4. These will be available for purchase starting on Wednesday, July 3, the same day the movie debuts in theaters.

One of these promotional items is the "Mega Mel" popcorn bucket, which is modeled after one of the Minions from the movie with a. light-up extension to its single-eye goggle set

The bucket is priced at $29.99 USD plus tax.

AMC Theaters

There is also a combo available that includes a Despicable Me 4-inspired bucket and a cup with a Minion topper with the purchase of popcorn and soda.

AMC Theaters

Additionally, fans can pick one of six Minions to take home as a plush toy, replicating different Minions from the Despicable Me sequel.

That set is available for purchase at $29.99 USD.

AMC Theaters

Despicable Me 4: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Not to be outdone, Cinemark has its own line of Despicable Me 4 popcorn buckets and carriers honoring the film's release.

One of them is a unique container called the "Baby Popcorn Carrier," which is a blue strapped bucket that can be worn over the shoulders like a baby harness. It even includes a grey-striped scarf reminiscent of the one Steve Carrell's Gru wears.

This was made available to Cinemark Movie Rewards members upon purchasing tickets for the movie starting on June 16 (per Instagram) while supplies last.

They were also available through a giveaway with Regal Movies.

Cinemark

Another popcorn bucket bundle comes in the Super Ticket Package, which becomes available on July 3 with the film's debut for $20.

This set includes a "Bop Bag," a Despicable Me 4 mini-poster, a souvenir popcorn bucket, and a medium drink.

Cinemark Theaters

Additionally, TikTok user @celinecardena shared a 10-second video of a specialty drink cup inspired by the Minions.

Although it has not been officially announced by Cinemark yet, the chain's X (formerly Twitter) account reposted the video with the caption, "Looks familiar," teasing an announcement possibly coming soon.

Despicable Me 4 is set to debut in theaters on Wednesday, July 3.

